Uttarakhand UCC portal gets over 94K applications, 46 for live-in registrations

Since the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand on January 27, the state has received over 94,000 applications, including 46 for live-in relationships, through the UCC portal, officials said on Wednesday. The Uttarakhand home department has directed all district magistrates to organise awareness camps to promote UCC services, especially marriage registration.

Of the total applications, 73,093 are for marriage registration, 19,956 for the approval of previously registered marriages, 430 relate to wills or inheritance, 136 pertain to divorce or annulment of marriage, 46 involve live-in relationships, and four are related to inheritance without a will.

The data was shared during a review meeting chaired by secretary (Home) Shailesh Bagauli at the Secretariat, where the status of UCC service registrations was assessed via video conferencing with all district magistrates.

Officials noted that 89% of the applications have been approved, 5% rejected, while the rest are under process. On average, 174 applications are submitted per district each day.

Bagauli directed all district magistrates to organise awareness camps to promote UCC services, especially marriage registration. He emphasised that 100% registration of government employees’ marriages must be prioritised, stating that necessary government orders have already been issued.

While reviewing district-wise application data, the secretary flagged concerns over districts cancelling a high number of applications. He asked district officials to closely examine the reasons behind these cancellations. He also noted that Rudraprayag (29%), Uttarkashi (23%), and Chamoli (21%) have shown significant progress in registering marriages post-2010.

The Home secretary further announced the removal of the video KYC requirement for approving previously registered marriages. “Work is underway to make UCC certificates accessible via DigiLocker. In the past month, we’ve made rapid progress toward covering almost all Gram Panchayats under UCC services,” he said.

Previously, 4,141 Gram Panchayats had not submitted any applications. That number has now dropped to 382. “I have directed the officials concerned to launch an outreach campaign and raise awareness in these areas,” Bagauli added.