Uttarkashi teacher close to Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind caught: Cop
DEHRADUN: A teacher at a government intermediate college in Uttarkashi, described by the police as the right-hand man of the Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind, has been arrested, the state’s special task force said on Saturday.
The man was identified as Tanuj Sharma, a resident of Dehradun who is currently working as a physical education teacher at a government intermediate college in Netwar in Uttarkashi district.
“We first brought him in for questioning on the basis of important evidence that came to light during the investigation and subsequently arrested him late last evening,” said senior superintendent of police, special task force (STF) Ajay Singh.
Tanuj Sharma is the 17th person to have been arrested in connection with the case relating to the leak of the recruitment exam conducted by the Uttarakhand subordinate service selection commission (UKSSSC) in December 2021. A case was registered last month on orders of chief minister Pushkar Dhami after allegations of fraud surfaced.
Last week, UKSSSC chairman S Raju resigned from the post on “moral grounds”. In an interview later, Raju, a retired IAS officer, said the mafia couldn’t digest the transparency and fairness with which the commission was working for the past six years and that they “were continuously working to malign the image of commission through some political leaders”.
Uttarakhand director general of police (DGP) Ashok Kumar told reporters on Thursday that the probe of the special team set up to probe the paper leak had identified the printing press in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow as the source. The papers reached candidates through different channels and were sold for ₹10-15 lakh.
Kumar said about 50 candidates who bought the leaked papers and cleared the exam have been identified.
STF officer Ajay Singh said they have identified the mastermind, who is part of an inter-state gang involved in the leak of competitive exams, and are close to arresting him.
“We have also got important inputs about the mastermind and other accomplices in the case. We are very close to nabbing him. However, we can’t divulge his name and other details as it can affect our investigation,” the STF officer said.
Singh added that investigators have been able to identify dozens of more candidates who accessed the leaked papers and cleared the exam. “They are all from a particular area,” he said and asked other such candidates who used “unfair means” to come forward on their own.
Among the 17 people arrested in the case are Surya Pratap, an additional private secretary in the justice department and Gaurav Chauhan, additional private secretary in the public works and forest department.
Construction of Ram temple to be over by December 2023: Ayodhya Trust
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai here said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be complete by December next year. "Since Sultanpur is close to Ayodhya, I am extending an invitation to people of this place to have a 'darshan' of Shri Ram Lalla next year in December," he said.
Himachal Pradesh passes bill against mass conversion, extends prison to 10 years
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a bill on Saturday forbidding "mass conversion" and enhancing the maximum punishment to 10 years imprisonment in its 2019 law against any change of religion through force or allurement. The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed unanimously with a voice vote. Read HP Speaker authorised to appoint panel for surrogacy board The Jai Ram Thakur-led government introduced the bill on Friday.
Class 12 student killed in brawl in college in Bengaluru: Report
In a shocking act, a class 12 student was stabbed to death on Friday near the HBR layout area of Bengaluru. A brawl between two college gangs ended with the murder and another student was severely injured, reported The Times of India. According to the report, 18-year-old Arbaaz Mohammad had a verbal clash with one of his seniors during the college fest a few days ago.
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near his residence in Lucknow. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15.
Ahead of Independence Day, a record by over 5K students in Chandigarh| Video
With India set to mark its 75th Independence Day, people across the country are soaked in the spirit of patriotism. In Chandigarh, some students demonstrated their love for the nation by attempting a unique record. The union territory is reported to have registered its name in the Guinness World Records for the largest human chain forming India's national flag. Earlier in the day, union home minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at his residence.
