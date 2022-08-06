U’khand paper leak scam: S Raju admits mafia, political pressure in govt recruitments
A day after S Raju resigned from Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Service Commission (UKSSSC) chairman’s post on “moral grounds”, the retired IAS officer in an interview with a Hindi news channel on Saturday admitted to the “mafia” and ”political” pressure in the government recruitments.
He was posted as UKSSSC chairman in 2016 and his term was due to end in September this year.
Amid an investigation into the alleged graduate level exam question paper leak case, Raju said “the mafia couldn’t digest the transparency and fairness with which the commission was working for the past six years.” Raju said they (mafia people) were continuously working to malign the image of commission through some political leaders.
“Only two exams of the 88 conducted during my term were marred by rigging since 2016,” he said.
He also claimed that he did “face political pressure during his term but never succumbed” to it and added that he has no connection with any political leader.
After stepping down, Raju said that though no name of any UKSSSC official or worker has come to light in the ongoing investigation, however, it was proved that the paper was leaked and aspirants lost confidence in the conduct of commission.
“I am taking the moral responsibility for it,” he said.Raju said that he is disheartened by the allegations levelled against him and that nobody called him dishonest throughout his service as an IAS officer.
He said during investigation, he found selection of over 80 candidates “suspicious”. Raju subsequently gave the names to police on the basis of which they are now taking action.
Meanwhile,deputy leader of opposition and MLA Khatima, Bhuwan Kapri said that they were satisfied with the special task force (STF) investigation but justice will only be served when all the culprits are behind the bars.
“But..it shouldn’t happen that by taking action on small fishes, big names are saved,” the Congress leader said while seeking a CBI investigation into the matter.
So far, 13 people have been arrested in the case.
Police sources said the role of a zila panchayat member in Uttarkashi district is being probed. Of the 13 accused, three are court officials, a former Class IV employee of UKSSSC, a computer programmer associated with the commission via an outsourcing agency, a coaching centre director, a police constable, two employees of a medical university based in Dehradun, and rest are job aspirants.
Police said that the accused used to charge ₹10- ₹12 lakh from candidates in exchange of questions.
Some accused also cleared the graduate-level UKSSSC exam held on December 4 to fill 916 vacancies, the police said.
After chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ’s intervention, a fraud case was registered at Raipur police station on the complaint of a UKSSSC official.Following this, the probe was handed over to the STF.
-
CM Dhami meets Union ministers, says state to get 1202 mobile towers
Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday met with Union minister for railways, communications, electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Saturday. Dhami also paid visit to Union home minister Amit Shah. On Dhami's request, Vaishnaw approved 1,202 mobile towers of BSNL in Uttarakhand to strengthen the mobile connectivity in the state. Dhami said the cost of each mobile tower will be ₹ 1 crore.
-
1 dead after CISF jawan fires at his colleagues at Kolkata's Indian Museum
One personnel died after a CISF jawan opened fire at two of his colleagues at the Indian Museum in Kolkata on Saturday, officials said. Another jawan was injured in the incident. The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Kumar Sarengi. The CISF took over the armed security of the museum in December 2019. The museum, located in the heart of Kolkata, is an autonomous organisation under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Culture.
-
Man attacked in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar for allegedly supporting Nupur Sharma
A man was attacked by sharp weapons in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra for allegedly supporting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who made derogatory statements against Prophet Mohmmad. Sunny Pawar's has sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Manoj Patil, Superintendent of Police (Ahmednagar), told Hindustan Times on Saturday that based on a complaint filed by Sunny Pawar's friend Amit Mane on Friday, four people have been arrested.
-
20-year-old arrested for hitting abusive father to death in Bhiwandi
A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing the accused, Ashish Chaudhary's abusive father to protect his mother and younger brother in Bhiwandi on Friday. He saw Chaudhary hitting his mother and requested him to stop. But, as he did not, the accused took a heavy metal utensil and hit his father hard, leading to the death. The incident was registered in Bhiwandi city police station after which the accused, Ashish Chaudhary, was arrested.
-
362Cr drug haul: Case transferred to Navi Mumbai ATS after links to Pakistan established
After links to Afghanistan and Pakistan surfaced in the ₹362Cr drug case, the case has been transferred to Anti-Terrorist Squad of Navi Mumbai unit. Navi Mumbai crime branch that was investigating the case has also found that there are three more wanted accused in the case from Punjab who are untraceable. Till now, two arrests have been made. “We are yet to receive all the documents and investigation reports in the case.
