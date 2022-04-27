4 Delhi forests to be upgraded to ‘world-class standards’: Minister
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced the government’s plans to upgrade four existing city forests to “world class standards” so that people will no longer have to leave the capital city to enjoy a “green getaway”.
With that end in mind, Rai said the project’s theme is “Prakriti Ke Paas Parivar Ke Saath (Closer to nature with family)”.
Of Delhi’s existing 19 city forests, the four forests chosen for the project are Mitraon City forest in south-west Delhi, Alipur city forest in north Delhi, Garhi Mandu city forest in east Delhi and Jaunapur in south Delhi.
“These forests will cover the four corners of Delhi and are spread over an area of 286 acres in total,” said Rai.
“Under the project, 98 acres of pocket A and B of the Mitraon city forest, 48 acres of Alipur city forest, 42 acres of the Garhi Mandu city forest and 98 acres of the Jaunapur city forest will be developed,” he said, adding that eco-friendly features will be added to these forests.
The additions will include palm or bamboo-based paths, drinking water facilities, meditation huts and amphitheatres that can be used by the general public.
“It has also been recommended that the forests be developed into open museums or some sort of a living laboratory. Plants will also be distributed for free to all those who visit from the small nurseries present at these city forests,” said the environment minister.
After Ghazipur, Bhalswa landfill goes up in flames
A fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi on Tuesday evening and continued to burn late into the night, even as 10 fire tenders of the Delhi Fire Services battled the blaze since 5.45pm. A senior North MCD official said efforts to douse the fire were on till late night and the corporation has deployed excavators to dump sand on the origin point.
Man dies after brawl turns violent at Noida pub; wife alleges foul play
A 30-year-old man died after the deceased Brijesh Kumar Ray was assaulted during a brawl at a pub in Sector 38A on Monday night. Police said that employees of a private firm were partying at the pub when the victim was hit after an argument with the pub staffers over the bill. Additional deputy police commissioner Ranvijay Singh said seven employees of the firm, located in Sector 82, gathered at the Lost Lemons pub for a party.
RRTS project: Viaduct work for first phase of priority stretch complete in Ghaziabad
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation, which is developing the Regional Rapid Transit System project, has fully completed the viaduct of one section of the 17-kilometre priority stretch (in Ghaziabad). The stretch is likely to get commissioned in March, 2023. The entire stretch is to get commissioned in March, 2025. The priority stretch will have five stations, including Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, and Duhai.
Man booked for sodomising 10- year-old nephew in Ludhiana
A 26-year-old man was booked for sodomising his nephew in Basant Nagar on Tuesday. The mother of the 10-year-old victim said, “My husband and I had gone to purchase groceries from the market, leaving our son in the care of my brother-in-law. When we returned my son said he was hurt, and on being prodded revealed that he had been sexually assaulted by the accused.”
Ludhiana administration opens donation counter to help underprivileged children
Ludhiana In a unique initiative, the district administration has set up a donation corner for underprivileged children comprising a 'stationery ATM' and 'toys bank' outside the deputy commissioner's office. Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik inaugurated the donation corner at the District Administrative Complex on Tuesday. The items donated by the public will be distributed among the needy. Among those who attended the inauguration were ADC (general) Rahul Chaba, and assistant commissioner (general) Gurbir Singh Kohli.
