4 students hurt after brawl at exam centre in Mayur Vihar Phase 2

Four Class 10 students were allegedly attacked at a school in Mayur Vihar Phase 2 with a knife by students of another institution on Saturday while they were returning home after their CBSE Class 10 board examinations, the police said after apprehending two of the alleged attackers.

According to the police, three of the students sustained minor injuries and were discharged after treatment. The fourth is currently being treated at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The four — students at a school in Trilokpuri — appeared for an exam at the Mayur Vihar Phase 2 school, which was the examination centre, when they got into a brawl with Class 10 students from a school in Shakarpur, who were also taking the test at the same centre.

Police said the cause of the brawl was not immediately clear. “The Pandav Nagar police station received three PCR calls reporting a quarrel among the students at a school. We found that four victims were under treatment for sharp injuries,” police officers said on Saturday.

The police have registered a case under sections 324/323/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). By Saturday evening, the police had apprehended two of the attackers.

A senior official from the school where the injured students are enrolled said their parents were informed about the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON