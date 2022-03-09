500 PCR vans near institutes for women’s safety: Delhi Police commissioner

Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Tuesday said that over 500 PCR vans have been deployed near schools and colleges across the Capital for the safety of women students.

Addressing people on International Women’s Day through a podcast, the police chief also listed other measures taken by the force for women’s safety, including emergency helpline numbers (1091 and 1096), Himmat Plus app, self-defence training and setting up of a crimes-against-women cell.

“For the safety of the female students, over 500 PCR vans have been deployed near schools and colleges. Under our free ride scheme, distressed women are being dropped to their homes at night,” the commissioner said.

“...integrated facilitation centres and pink booths have been set up so that the women can easily contact us,” Asthana said.

The commissioner also said that six out of 15 districts have women DCPs and three out of six ranges have women officers. Apart from this, over 10,000 women police personnel are working in the field, he said.

Asthana interacted with around 50,000 women -- including RWA representatives and other professionals -- from across the city through a hybrid video-conferencing platform, ‘Tarangini’.

The commissioner also felicitated women who have worked for the upliftment of women, and presented mementoes to women officers for their work in various fields of policing.

