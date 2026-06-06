50-year-old worker killed in wall collapse at Delhi's Lodhi Road crematorium

A 50-year-old Public Works Department (PWD) worker died and two of his colleagues suffered injuries when a storage room and boundary wall of a crematorium in Lodhi Colony collapsed in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, trapping the three workers under the debris, police officers aware of the matter said. The collapse occurred due to excavation and pipe-laying activities involving a JCB and Hydra machine, trapping three PWD labourers under the debris. (ANI, representational image. )

The workers were undertaking the construction of a rainwater drain, when the incident took place at around 1am on Friday, police said. The deceased was identified as Devendra, 52, and the injured as Rajesh, 48, and Umar, 20.

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Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Dr Hemant Tiwari said that action has been initiated in the matter. “At 1.08am on June 5, a boundary wall and an adjacent storage room at Lodhi Crematorium collapsed during PWD rainwater drain/sewage line construction work. The collapse occurred due to excavation and pipe-laying activities involving a JCB and Hydra machine, trapping three PWD labourers under the debris. They were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre,” said Tiwari.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) was also informed about the incident and three fire tenders were sent to the spot. Officials with the DFS said that by the time of their arrival, two had been rescued before they reached the spot. The DFS, along with the police, rescued the third person and all of them were taken to AIIMS.

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DCP (traffic) SK Singh, who was on night gazetted officer (GO) patrol duty, said that he monitored the rescue operations. “While Devendra was declared brought dead at the hospital by the attending doctors, the other two injured workers are undergoing treatment,” said DCP Singh.

A spot check by HT on Friday found debris from the collapsed wall scattered across the construction area. A room, opening towards the Lodhi Road flyover, had also partially collapsed after its wall reportedly caved in.

The PWD did not respond to requests for comment from HT.

Bhagwan Das, a 67-year-old crematorium staffer, who was sleeping in another room on the premises at the time of the incident, said that while locals managed to pull out two workers from the debris, it took more than an hour to rescue the third labourer, who had died by the time he was brought out.

“The pipeline work had been underway for around 10 days and usually began after 9pm. Around five to six labourers worked at the site every night. On Thursday as well, there were about the same number of workers. The wall was quite thick. So while the locals managed to pull out two workers, it took over an hour for the rescue team led by police to pull out the third labourer,” Das said.

Das said that while one worker was operating the machine, others working on the ground were impacted due to the collapse.

Another staffer at the crematorium, Rahul Kharwar, 38, who resides in the room with his wife and four kids, said, “They (PWD workers) were carrying out excavation work and may have dug deeper than required, causing the collapse.”