AAP launches month-long anti-garbage campaign to highlight BJP’s failures
Delhi Police barricaded the entry towards the garbage mound as AAP volunteers raised slogans against the civic governance
Lawmaker Atishi led a protest near the Ghazipur landfill site as Delhi’s ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP) launched its month-long “anti-garbage campaign” to highlight issues related to sanitation on Wednesday and “the reality” of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-controlled civic body’s garbage mismanagement and impending health crisis for people living around landfills.
Delhi Police barricaded the entry towards the garbage mound as AAP volunteers raised slogans against the civic governance a day after a delimitation panel submitted its draft report ahead of municipal polls.
Atishi said the BJP will be defeated in the municipal elections. “The BJP thought it could stop the people from seeing the landfill by placing barricades in our way but the huge mountain of garbage they have given to Delhi is also visible even from a distance of 2 kilometres. These mountains of garbage will only get cleared out of Delhi when the BJP’s maladministration and incompetence get cleared out of Delhi.’
Kuldeep Kumar, another AAP lawmaker, said the garbage mounds in Delhi have made the lives of people difficult. He said the Delhi Police prevented them from visiting the Ghazipur landfill and that the people have the right to see “this colossal failure”. “Why is the BJP afraid to show this monument they have developed over 17 years...”
AAP’s Delhi convener and minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced the month-long campaign and said the party’s lawmakers will visit landfills until September 16.
Atishi said people see the Ghazipur garbage mountain every time they are about to enter Delhi. “This is a matter of shame for the people of Delhi. We are raising our voices against it. ...If you stop us from going to the landfill site, it does not mean the mountain of garbage will not be visible. It will only disappear when the BJP will start cleaning the garbage from the streets of Delhi.”
The municipal authorities have undertaken a biomining project to clear the landfill sites. They have said 5.5 million tonnes of legacy waste have been removed from the landfill sites. Three such sites hold around 280 lakh tons of waste accumulated over the last four decades.
Launched in 1984, the Ghazipur landfill is the biggest garbage dump in the city and it holds over 140 lakh tons of waste. The Bhalswa and Okhla landfills were started in 1994. The three sites have exhausted their capacity but the garbage continues to be dumped there due to a lack of new sites.
Atishi cited the current pace of clearance and said these landfills would not be cleared for over the next 200 years. “Even if they shut the intake and work on clearing it, it will take 27 years. AAP is exposing the reality of the BJP’s landfills. We are inviting all Delhiites to come along to landfills. We invite every resident of Delhi to come with us and see the reality of BJP’s rule.”
BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the civic authorities have expedited the segregation of waste at the landfills and have been able to clear tonnes of legacy waste. “What contribution has Rai made as [Delhi] environment minister to clear the landfills?” He said the AAP government left the three erstwhile civic bodies financially crippled, which affected several projects, including the speedy removal of the landfill sites. Kapoor said the work on garbage disposal using trommel machines has gained pace over the last four months. “The garbage dumps are likely to be cleared soon.”
Mother-son duo found hanging in Bengaluru
A mother and son were found hanging at their house at Hosaguddadahalli in Karnataka. The duo has been identified as Laxmamma (48) and her son Madan (13). Read: Man dies by suicide over harassment by loan recovery agents HLakshman B Nimbaragi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Bengalurufurther said that the bodies have been shifted to the Victoria hospital. The DCP added that the reason for the "suicide" is yet to be ascertained and they are looking into the matter.
BBMP demolition drive continues for second day in Bengaluru
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) carried out its anti-encroachment drive for the second day on Tuesday, razing illegal structures that were built on the stormwater drains in several areas of the Mahadevapura zone which were allegedly causing flooding. On Tuesday, a few residential buildings in the Munnekollal area near Mahadevapura, which are on the list of encroached wetlands, were demolished. Officials said the drive will continue for the next few days.
Karnataka : JDS leaders stage protest against Hindi Diwas celebrations at B'luru
After writing to the Karnataka government on Hindi Diwas celebrations in the state, the opposition Janata Dal (Secular) protested outside the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday. MLAs sang Kannada songs and asked the state government to not use public money for Hindi Diwas events. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai also said his government would introduce a law to protect local languages.
Delhi police question actor Jacqueline Fernandez in conman case
The Delhi police are questioning actor Jacqueline Fernandez at the headquarters of the Economic Offences Wing(EOW) at Mandir Marg in connection with the case of fraud involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, said people familiar with the matter. The Delhi police earlier summoned her on August 29 and September 12, but she did not appear before the investigating officer at the EOW headquarters.
Karnataka: This Udupi man rolls himself on pothole-riddled highway. Here’s why
In another unique protest against pothole-riddled roads in Karnataka, a man on Tuesday performed 'Urulu Seve', a traditional religious ritual, in Udupi's Indrali bridge which is located on the Udupi-Manipal national highway. The man even offered 'aarti' and broke a coconut on the damaged road. A social worker from Udupi, Nityananda Olakadu, decided to perform the Urulu Seve to draw the attention of officials and politicians to the condition of roads in Udupi.
