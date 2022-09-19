After CUET results, chorus grows for reopening Jamia registration portal

With the declaration of common university entrance test (CUET) results, the chorus of students seeking the reopening of the registration portal of Jamia Millia Islamia has gained strength. Students who missed the registration window earlier amid exams say they now want to apply to the university.

Unlike the other Central government universities in the national capital that have adopted CUET as the basis for admissions to nearly all courses, Jamia has opted to make CUET scores the basis for admitting students to 10 undergraduate programmes in the 2022-23 academic session.

Besides filling out the CUET form, students interested in applying for these courses were required to register on the JMI admission portal as well. The university kept the portal open for CUET-appearing students till May 25, again between August 27 and 29 and later between September 3 and 6.

Zakaria Khan, a student from Guwahati, said while he opted for Jamia among his preferred universities at the time of filling the CUET forms, he couldn’t register on the Jamia admission portal.

Khan said he met the eligibility criteria when the CUET results came and that means he has a good chance of getting into Jamia. “The university opened the registration window when the CUET exam was taking place. Amid the stress of the exam, I couldn’t apply. The university opened its window again but the information did not reach me and many others on time. We were under the impression that registration will continue after the declaration of results. The university closed the admission registration early on, whereas, many other universities are yet to open their portals,” said Khan.

Varun Sudhanshu, another student who wants to apply for BA (Hons) History, said he opted for Jamia when National Testing Agency (NTA) opened a correction window to update college choices and other details. He says if Jamia does not reopen the registration portal, it would defeat the whole purpose of making a correction on the CUET portal. “If JMI reopens its portal even for 24 hours, I and many others like me will be able to apply. I have a good CUET score too,” said Sudhanshu, who hails from Bihar.

Anil Kumar, whose son appeared for CUET, said while his son added Jamia among the preferred universities when NTA opened its correction window, Jamia’s registration portal was closed. “On September 14 and 15, NTA opened a correction window for students who wanted to update details on their CUET forms. My son added JMI as one of his preferred universities. But there is no way he could apply for JMI if the varsity does not reopen registrations,” said Kumar, a Delhi resident.

University officials said the varsity had opened the registration window multiple times already and it has no plans to do so again. “Nothing can be done now since the CUET results have been declared. We kept the registration window open for a very long time. Reopening it again will not be fair to students who had applied within the stipulated window,” registrar Nazim Hussain Jafri said on Saturday.

Jafri added that the university has written to the University Grants Commission (UGC) seeking results of students.

“We have sent a letter to the UGC asking for the results of students so that the merit list can be prepared. The UGC had also sought the admission schedule and we have shared the same with them. Once we receive a go-ahead from the UGC, we will start the admission process,” said Jafri.