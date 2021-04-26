Airlines fly in O2 concentrators amid shortages

As hospitals across the country struggle with oxygen shortages, a Boeing 737 operated by SpiceJet airlifted 800 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong to Delhi on Saturday, said airline officials aware of the matter.

This week, Air India is also scheduled to bring oxygen concentrators from San Francisco and Chicago to Delhi. Police have also made arrangements at the Delhi airport to ensure smooth and uninterrupted delivery of the Covid-related consignments to their destination.

Avani Singh, CEO of SpiceHealth, said the aircraft landed at the Indira Gandhi International airport with the consignment of oxygen concentrators via Kolkata around 7pm on Saturday.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said the airline is gearing up to bring as many as 10,000 oxygen concentrators this month from across the globe.

An Air India official said that their aircraft is expected to bring in oxygen concentrators from the USA to Delhi this week.

An official from the Delhi airport said the customs department has also been told to expedite customs clearance for these incoming consignments. “All Covid related parcels will be subject to speedy clearance on high priority by the custom, be it drugs, oxygen concentrators or any other medical equipment,” said the officer said requesting not to be named.

Chinmoy Biswal, spokesperson of Delhi Police, said whenever required, they are prepared to escort any vehicle carrying emergency drugs or equipment.