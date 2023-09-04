All projects will continue to be sustained after G20: Delhi mayor

In the run-up to the G20 Summit in Delhi, mayor Shelly Oberoi talks to Paras Singh about the preparations for the event by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and about projects after the Summit ends. Edited excerpts: Shelly Oberoi (Arvind Yadav/HT)

What preparations has MCD made for the Summit?

All preparations have been completed. Over the last one month, MCD has been working on a war footing to rigorously clean Delhi. Over 11,200 garbage-vulnerable points have been identified, cleared and beautified. We have also deployed mechanical road sweepers, water sprinklers and anti-smog guns to scrub streets and footpaths (on arterial roads around Pragati Maidan and venues where delegates are expected to travel) Re-carpeting has been done on major roads and waste-to-art installations have been added at public spaces. About 12,000 MCD workers are deputed in six zones that delegates are likely to visit or pass through.

The additional infrastructure and cleanliness standards we are creating in preparation of the Summit will be sustained even after the event is over. Earlier, MCD used to create new infrastructure but due to lack of funds, it could not be maintained. I assure you that all these projects will have mandatory operation and maintenance components so that the city continues to look beautiful.

MCD was facing an acute financial crisis under the BJP. Now AAP is in power in both MCD and the state government. The government is helping us with finances while MCD is also being made self-sufficient. Colony roads will be upgraded on a massive scale. An amendment has been made to the Mukhyamantri Sadak Yojana to make councillors a part of this scheme. They are giving estimates and proposals to the government.

MCD has budget problems but we have used our own funds for these works. We cannot disclose the amount spent.

A race for credit should not be our aim. Each agency had responsibilities. The mayor or the state ministers were not invited to these meetings. The lieutenant governor is the MCD administrator and he called officers for meetings. Despite being the first citizen of the city, I have not been officially invited for the G20 Summit.

The last G20-related community dog removal order (in August) was cancelled by the veterinary department after my direction. No such official order has been issued. If this (removal of community dogs) is happening, I will order an inquiry.

Delhi saw floods (in July) and we thought dengue cases would increase but the situation is under control. The public health department is carrying out massive checks. There was no specific reason for stopping the weekly reports. Maybe the public health department is busy in G20. I will talk to the head of the department concerned.

In another month, these DBC workers will be adjusted against the posts of MTS (multitask staff) workers. Around 3,100 workers will benefit from this move.

We have started a 365-day cleanliness campaign. We are focusing on providing salaries on the first day of every month and regularising contractual workers. MCD schools will be seen in a new form. We also plan to revamp dispensaries and mother and child welfare centres to provide facilities such as ultrasound and CT scans. Primary health infrastructure will be upgraded on the lines of mohalla clinics.