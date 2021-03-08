IND USA
Animal-friendly Ridge with no barbed fences

  • Experts said such initiatives will ensure that the only continuous green space in the national capital is preserved.
By Soumya Pillai, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:11 AM IST

To make the Delhi Ridge safer for animals and birds, the city’s forest department is going to implement a detailed plan to ban the use of barbed wires and concertina fencing, which could potentially injure animals, senior forest department officials said.

They said with the onset of summer, the department is also working on increasing the availability of water through natural channels in the Ridge for animals.

A senior forest department official said district-level teams have been working towards minimising the use of barbed wires and concertina coils within the Ridge area. “The use of such potentially harmful items will be minimised so that animals, are not accidentally trapped and get injured. The wires will remain on the main boundary walls but inside the Ridge, they will be removed,” the official said.

While instances of any major injuries to animals have not been reported from any part of the Ridge in the recent years, in July last year, a leopard died from his injuries in Coimbatore after getting trapped in a barbed wire. He sustained grave injuries to his stomach, neck.

Delhi’s Ridge is home to several animal species, including Indian crested porcupine, Bengal fox, Nilgai, Golden jackal and blackbuck among others. There have also been sightings of leopards in Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary and Yamuna Biodiversity Park.

The forest department first floated the proposal to reduce the use of potentially hazardous material inside the Ridge in 2020. The matter was also put up for discussion before the Ridge Management Board (RMB) in September last year. The meeting was, however, cancelled as the file for the appointment of two of the independent members to the RMB was stuck with the environment minister.

On Friday, during the first meeting of the board with the newly appointed independent RMB members, this proposal was discussed and was cleared. The RMB is a body headed by the chief secretary of Delhi, by the directions of the Supreme Court, for the preservation of the city’s ‘green lungs’.

Currently, apart from having barbed wires and concertina coils in the fences, these items are used in various portions of the Ridge to demarcate sections and to stop encroachers from entering the protected areas of forest. For instance, in the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, wires are used to stop residents from nearby residential colonies such as Sangam Vihar, from trespassing into the Ridge.

With the onset of summer, when temperatures in Delhi soar, the forest department is working towards increasing the availability of water in the forest area through natural means. Officials said that water holes could be provided around areas with maximum animal habitation so that they do not have to solely depend of the natural springs.

Experts said such initiatives will ensure that the only continuous green space in the national capital is preserved.

Vimlendu Jha, executive director of environment NGO Swechha and the former member for the RMB, said, “All efforts for the preservation of the Ridge and its occupants are welcome. Depending on the nature of these water holes, it can also help recharge the groundwater. The focus should be on minimising the intervention of humans and man-made material that could potentially harm animals.”

The list is topped by Odisha, which has 23 contaminated sites, followed by Uttar Pradesh, with 21 such sites in the state and Delhi, which has 11.
delhi news

Delhi among top 3 states with most ‘contaminated sites’

By Soumya Pillai, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:47 AM IST
  • The CPCB report released on Sunday said that there are over 112 sites in India that are contaminated by toxic and hazardous substances.
260 patients were reported as recovered on Sunday, taking the total recoveries to 628,377 at a recovery rate of 98.01 per cent, according to data.(ANI)
delhi news

Pandemic phase of Covid-19 is over: Jain

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:35 AM IST
  • An infection is said to be endemic in a population when it is constantly maintained at a baseline level in a geographic area.
The AAP is in charge of Delhi government, the BJP rules all three municipal corporations. Delhi goes to municipal polls in 2022.(Sushil Kumar/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

AAP smells a scam in Rani Jhansi flyover delay; baseless, charge, says BJP

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:32 AM IST
  • The BJP dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and hit back, saying that the AAP should answer why the construction of the Signature bridge in north-east Delhi faced delays.
In the 2021-22 budget, the government is likely to further increase the total outlay, said the senior government official.(AFP)
delhi news

Shots will stay free at all Delhi govt hospitals

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:29 AM IST
  • Appropriate allocation of funds in this regard will be made in the upcoming Delhi budget that is likely to be presented this week, he added .
Soon, Vats, a mechanical engineer by training, got down to the drawing board.
delhi news

Indian water gun manufacturers giving China a run for its money

By Manoj Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:23 AM IST
  • In February that year, just before Holi, he went back to the Sadar Bazar trader with the water gun he had produced and also the Chinese one.
Nine of these women, who delivered their babies in the police vehicles, have been invited to attend an event to celebrate International Women’s Day at the police headquarters on Monday.(Sanjeev Verma/HT File Photo)
delhi news

9 who delivered babies in PCR vans to attend Women’s Day at Delhi police HQ

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:08 AM IST
  • A host of functions to honour women have also been scheduled at different police stations and DCP offices.
Municipal polls are scheduled to be held in Delhi next year. In the bypolls to five wards, results of which were announced on March 2, the BJP could not manage to win a single seat.
delhi news

BJP plans new campaign to take on AAP after bypoll loss

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:00 AM IST
  • Adesh Gupta has also started ‘mandal pravas’ (stay in each municipal wards) to connect with the party workers and supporters.
Through Saturday-Sunday night, DMRC managing director, Mangu Singh inspected the revamped stations and also assessed the progress of work in other stations.(Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
delhi news

Stations on Metro’s Red line revamped

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:57 AM IST
  • As part of the revamp, new CCTV cameras, with better technology for improved clarity, additional escalators, bird spikes to prevent tripping of the overhead electrification (OHE) due to bird menace, were also installed.
DSGMC members said patients will only have to get necessary documents. A team of specialists will monitor the patients at the facility.
delhi news

Gurdwara body starts dialysis hub

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:50 AM IST
  • The Panth Ratan Baba Harban Singh Ji Dialysis block in Bala Sahib hospital complex started treating patients from Sunday.
The third grave—also of a mystic—lies in an almost-invisible corner, in a narrow gallery just by the entrance.
delhi news

Delhiwale: The shrine’s best-kept secret

By Mayank Austen Soofi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:15 AM IST
  • Whatever, the two ascetics are buried next to each other, separated by a neem tree. For that reason, many consider the landmark as a twin shrine.
In this file picture from 2013, people gather at L - 18 Batla House after the verdict on encounter done by Delhi Police in September 2008, in New Delhi. (Mohd Zakir / Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Batla House encounter: Delhi court to pronounce judgment tomorrow

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:22 PM IST
The court will pass judgment in the case of Ariz Khan, who was arrested in February 2018. Khan was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police after a decade of allegedly being on the run.
A view inside the 101-bed kidney dialysis facility at Bala Sahib Hospital Complex launched by Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, at Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

DSGMC launches 'India's biggest' dialysis facility inside Gurudwara Bangla Sahib

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:20 PM IST
Guru Harkishan Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Kidney Dialysis Hospital will offer dialysis facility to 101 patients simultaneously and it can cater to 500 patients daily
A senior police official said cops raided a restaurant-cum-bar in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden. (Representational Image)
delhi news

Delhi Police seizes hukkas from restaurant, tweets 'pawri nahi ho rahi hai'

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:12 PM IST
From his official handle on Twitter, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Gautam said, "Yehe Hum hain..Yehe Hooke Hain.. Aur ab Pawri nahi ho rahi hai.
People out at India Gate lawns in the morning in New Delhi amid smog on Sunday. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Delhi records maximum temperature at 34 degrees Celsius, air quality poor

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:37 PM IST
The minimum temperature in the city settled at 14.4 degrees Celsius while the air quality was recorded in the poor category.
