Anti-pollution plan: 1.9k sites checked so far in Delhi
- Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said 500 teams from 10 different departments are currently working as part of the campaign and a high-level meeting, which will look at solving Delhi’s landfill fire problem, is scheduled to be held on April 21.
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said the government had so far inspected 1,915 sites as part of its anti-open burning campaign launched on April 12, with 21 notices or challans issued to violators.
Rai said 500 teams from 10 different departments are currently working as part of the campaign and a high-level meeting, consisting of experts and all government departments, which will look at solving Delhi’s landfill fire problem, is scheduled to be held on April 21.
“So far, around 1,915 garbage burning sites, including landfill areas, have been inspected by the teams... 21 notices or challans have been issued... This campaign will continue in Delhi until May 12,” Rai said on Tuesday.
The anti-open burning campaign, along with an anti-dust campaign – launched on April 15 – are all part of the Delhi government’s summer action plan to control air pollution. Rai said that as part of the plan, Delhi Pollution Control Committee will launch a drive against industrial units from April 20.
“Additionally, PWD has also been ordered to form a task force to increase the roadside green cover in Delhi,” Rai said.
Delhi: HC asks DTC to explain why it stopped school bus service
Delhi government counsel Sameer Vashisht said that more buses were needed for the public, adding that private schools were free to use other private services.
Covid-19 in Delhi: Schools wait for protocol, say closures will set back
Sudha Acharya, chairperson of the National Progressive Schools’ Conference (NPSC), a consortium of over 120 Delhi schools, said that most schools were in favour of the uninterrupted continuation of classes. Acharya suggested that schools could enforce the mask mandate along with compliance with other Covid measures but a partial or complete closure of schools was unwarranted.
DDMA to huddle today as Delhi logs 632 Covid cases
Experts have said the test positivity rate as a metric is less reliable now since most of the tests are targeted towards those with symptoms, who are more likely to have the virus. The city, however, is likely to bring back random testing and increase the number of swabs being taken this week.
Need 400 personnel for 'Jahangirpuri demolition drive': MCD letter to cops
The assistant commissioner of the Civil Lines Zone of North MCD, in the letter, demanded 400 police personnel to “maintain law and order” during the removal drive on April 19, 20 and 21.
Political slugfest over Jahangirpuri violence as AAP blames BJP
Sanjay Singh also lashed out at the saffron party, saying that people voted for the BJP in the name of development, education, health care, employment, but alleged the party was more interested in “fuelling riots”.
