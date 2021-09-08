Arvind Kejriwal to open new-look Chandni Chowk

The ₹99-crore Chandni Chowk redevelopment project, aimed at decongesting and conserving the heritage structure of the Mughal-era market, is likely to be inaugurated by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.

As per the minutes of an August 26 meeting attended by nodal officers for the project, all work was to be completed by September 5. However, officials say that some final touches such as fixing a few CCTV cameras and placement of plants needed to be finished.

A senior PWD official privy to the details said preparations are going on in full swing for inauguration of the revamped stretch between the Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid.

As part of the first phase of the redevelopment plan, the 1.3-km Chandni Chowk stretch between the two landmarks has been revamped and made a no-go zone for motorised vehicles. During the pandemic, as the market shut down, there was a massive loss of business, but as things seem to be coming back to normal, the agencies anticipate shoppers returning to the market once again.

Conceived in 2006, the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project was launched after a prolonged delay in December 2018 following the directions of the Delhi high court, which is also monitoring the project.

In the first phase of the project, utilities such as electric cables were taken underground and dedicated lanes for non-motorised transport and walkways were constructed. With the overhead mess of wire becoming a thing of the past, the skyline of the once-congested market looks much cleaner now.

Facilities such as toilets, ATMs, and benches and bollards were also set up.

In the second phase, the façade restoration will be taken up by SRDC and PWD. A uniform façade will be implemented on the stretch.

Sanjay Bhargava, president Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, said while the inauguration was around the corner, some work was still pending. “There are pending issues. Transformers were to be removed from the Fountain Chowk. That has not happened. Streetlights are yet to be installed at some places. Unless all the aspects originally outlined are completed, the project will not be completed,” he said.

The PWD official quoted above, however, said all work will be finished to meet the deadline.