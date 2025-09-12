Candidates finalised for Delhi University student union polls

New Delhi Police stepped up security as the list of candidates was finalised on Thursday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

In the run-up to the Delhi University (DU) Student Union polls on September 18, student organisations declared their candidates for the 2025-26 polls on Thursday.

This year, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and the Left alliance have named women candidates for the president’s post, in an attempt to promote female leadership. “Since 2008, no woman has held the president’s chair in DUSU; now, it is time to rewrite history,” the NSUI said.

The Congress-backed student organisation has named Joslyn Nandita Choudhary as its presidential candidate. Choudhary, 23, is pursuing MA in Buddhist Studies and has been active in campaigns around women’s rights, campus safety and representation since 2019.

NSUI’s panel also includes Rahul Jhansla, 24, for the post of vice president; 24-year-old Kabir from the Law Centre II for secretary; and Lavkush Bhadana, 19, a BA (Hons) student from Zakir Husain College, for joint secretary.

The SFI (Students’ Federation of India)-AISA (All India Students Association) alliance announced Anjali from Indraprastha College for Women as its presidential nominee, along with Sohan Kumar for the post of vice-president, Abhinandana Pratyashi for secretary, and Abhishek Kumar for joint secretary.

“The SFI-AISA panel has taken upon itself the role to amplify the aspirations of the common students of Delhi University and stand against the politics of money, muscle and hooliganism,” the coalition said.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has fielded Aryan Mann, an MA Library Science student and Hansraj College graduate, as its presidential candidate. Its other nominees are Govind Tanwar for vice president; Kunal Chaudhary for secretary; and Deepika Jha, a Buddhist Studies student and a graduate from Lakshmibai College, for joint secretary.

The university had given students time till Thursday noon to withdraw their nominations, following which the final list of candidates was published. DUSU elections will be held on September 18, with counting on the next day.