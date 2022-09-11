CBI found nothing in 1.5 years in DTC buses case, claims AAP
The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) remarks came amid reports that the lieutenant governor (LG) cleared a proposal by chief secretary Naresh Kumar to forward a complaint on procurement of DTC buses to CBI
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has not found anything in 1.5 years even after registering a preliminary inquiry into the allegations of “scam” in procurement of 1,000 air-conditioned buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed on Sunday.
The remarks came amid reports that the lieutenant governor (LG) cleared a proposal by chief secretary Naresh Kumar to forward a complaint, linked to the alleged corruption in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by DTC, to CBI.
“No bus was procured under the procurement plans and no contract was awarded and the process was put on hold after the inquiry started into the process, so there is no question of corruption,” Bharadwaj said at a press conference.
“Not a single rupee payment was made. The government put the tendering process on hold after the inquiry started; with plans to re-start the process only after the inquiry is over,” he said.
He added that the former LG had formed a three-member committee to conduct an inquiry and gave a clean chit to the AAP government.
“The BJP has been claiming that the AAP government has not procured buses. And whenever the AAP government floated tenders for procurement of buses, the BJP lodged complaints against it because they do not want the buses to be procured,” he said.
Hitting out at the BJP, Bharadwaj said: “Make it clear whether any corruption is there so that the government can scrap it and start a fresh tender. And if there has not been any corruption, we can restart the process.”
He added that the AAP welcomes all kinds of inquiries and investigation. “The AAP MP and MLAs have levelled charges of corruption against LG, but the LG is not ready for probe. The LG threatened us with defamation notices, but we are not afraid, and we will continue to raise questions,” he said.
There was no immediate reaction from CBI, LG and the BJP.
Earlier, PTI reported that Delhi LG V K Saxena has approved a proposal to forward a complaint to CBI to probe the alleged corruption in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by DTC. CBI is already conducting a preliminary inquiry into the matter and Saxena approved the clubbing of the current complaint with the complaint already being inquired into by the central probe agency, the report added.
A complaint addressed to Saxena in June this year claimed that the appointment of the Minister of Transport as the chairman of the committee for tendering and procurement of buses by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was done in a “premeditated manner”.
It also alleged that the appointment of DIMTS as bid management consultant for this tender was done with an aim to facilitate wrongdoing. The complaint alleged irregularities in a July 2019 procurement bid for 1,000 low floor BS-IV and BS-VI buses and another bid made in March 2020 for the purchase and annual maintenance contract for low floor BS-VI buses.
The complaint was forwarded to the chief secretary on July 22 to seek comments from the departments of the Delhi government and consequently their recommendations. The chief secretary submitted his report on August 19, pointing out certain “irregularities”, according to the report.
(With PTI inputs)
-
Loan app fraud busted, four held for extorting many using bogus call centre
Gurugram: A bogus call centre that allegedly extorted money from people on the pretext of recovering loans obtained through instant loan disbursal mobile applications was busted and four persons including a woman were arrested between Friday and Saturday, said police. Gurugram police said that they had received several complaints against the suspects. Based on preliminary investigation and a tip-off, the investigators had mounted technical surveillance.
-
‘Buses were never purchased’: AAP hits back after L-G's nod for CBI probe
After Delhi's lieutenant governor VK Saxena approved a probe into the purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi government, the AAP on Sunday hit back at him saying the buses were never purchased and tenders were cancelled. Addressing a press conference AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed the CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry and the agency could not find anything a year ago.
-
Gold worth ₹5.8Cr being smuggled in a belt seized at Mumbai Airport
In yet another foiled smuggling attempt, customs officers at the Mumbai Airport seized 12 kg of gold from a group Sudanese passengers. The gold has been valued at Rs 5.38 crore. A total of 12 passengers, it has been reported, were involved in the gold smuggling bid. "A total of six passengers have been detained and six others are being deported,” a customer officer told news agency ANI.
-
Congress sends 10 dosas to Tejasvi Surya after viral video amid Bengaluru flood
The Congress has slammed Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya for allegedly loitering around eateries to taste Dosas when parts of Bengaluru were facing severe floods. On Saturday, the Congress workers sent ten different Dosas from popular restaurants in the city to @ Tejasvi _ Surya alleging that he is only worried about the popularity of restaurants and not about people. Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal shared a video of Tejasvi tasting dosa which went viral drawing flak.
-
In Delhi buses procurement case, LG’s nod for CBI probe
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has cleared a proposal by chief secretary Naresh Kumar to forward a complaint - linked to the alleged corruption in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation - to the CBI. The complaint was received by the LG Secretariat office, an official statement read. The AAP and the BJP have been locked in a bitter standoff as both sides accuse each other of corruption.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics