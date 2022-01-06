Central Vista avenue races to completion ahead of R-Day

New Delhi: With just three weeks left for the Republic Day celebrations, work on the Central Vista, where the parade will be held, is almost complete, said two senior officials with the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA).

The Ministry of Defence and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) are making arrangements for the parade.

“For the Republic Day parade, the construction work is complete. The Rajpath, pathways adjacent to it, lawns, canals, parking lots, etc are ready. Currently, arrangements for the Republic Day parade are being made. The canals have been repaired, but water will be filled later on,” said a senior ministry official who asked not to be named.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista Avenue, part of the Centre’s ₹13,500-crore Central Vista redevelopment project, started in February last year. The project was to be completed by December end.

While large parts of the ₹608-crore project have been completed ahead of the parade, pedestrian underpasses at Janpath and India Gate and amenity blocks will be completed after January 26, said a second senior ministry official.

There are four pedestrian underpasses and eight amenity blocks planned along Rajpath; work on these will be completed after the parade.

According to a spokesperson for HCP Design, Planning and Management Private Limited, the consultant of the entire Central Vista redevelopment project, “Only the area required for the Republic Day Parade will be accessible to the public this time. Some facilities, such as the amenity blocks and underpasses, will be completed later.”

CPWD officials said a lot of work has been carried out to upgrade the infrastructure and make it pedestrian-friendly.

In a written reply, the HCP spokesperson said that the avenue lawns have been refurbished and pathways along Rajpath and across the lawns paved with Lakha Granite. The heritage light poles along Rajpath have been refurbished and new light poles near the lawns and canals have been installed. New signages have been put in place for better directions.

According to the HCP spokesperson, “A total of 16 permanent bridges have been constructed over the canals for cross connectivity between the lawns on either side of the canals and to aid VIP and VVIP movement during the parade.”

An important part of the revamp was to construct the underground utility ducts. “Provisions for all new underground utilities are in place. For the Republic Day parade, underground utilities will be used for power supply, public announcement systems, Parade Control System, and for Doordarshan, All India Radio and MTNL,” said the HCP spokesperson.

When contacted, Shapoorji Pallonji Engineering and Construction, contractor for the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment project, refused to comment.

While the road relaying work at Rajpath is complete, CPWD officials said work on nearby arterial roads is being carried out.

A senior CPWD official said, “At C-Hexagon near India Gate and Janpath, we have completed the road relaying work and will be starting the work at Mansingh Road next week. We can’t do it now due to the weather.”

As per forecasts by the India Meteorological Department, Delhi is expected to receive light rain every day until Sunday, with peak intensity expected on Saturday.

According to defence ministry officials, the practice for the parade will start from January 7, though in batches, and full rehearsals will happen as per old schedule. A senior Delhi Traffic police official said, “Rehearsals for the parade will happen on January 17,18, 20 and 21. This followed by full dress rehearsal on January 23. We will make necessary traffic arrangements for it. Routine traffic diversions will be made, like every year, during the parade.”

For the parade, CPWD will be installing a new modular multi-tiered seating system (also called bleachers). “Around 30,000-32,000 bleachers will be installed,” said a CPWD official, requesting anonymity.

Defence ministry officials quoted above said no decision has been taken on the capacity of audience as of now. “We are regularly monitoring the Covid situation in Delhi. All Covid protocols will be followed during the parade. Social distancing will be ensured, so the capacity may be lower than usual,” the official said.

Last month (December 2), in a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, minister of state at MoHUA Kaushal Kishore said that the physical progress of Central Vista Avenue stands at 60% and the project will be completed by December 2021.

Apart from the avenue itself , the construction work of the new Parliament building is going on and is expected to be completed before the winter session this year. The work on the Common Central Secretariat and the Vice-President’s enclave has also started.