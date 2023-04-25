Chirag Delhi flyover set to reopen on Wednesday

The Chirag Delhi flyover will be made fully operational from Wednesday morning after repair work was completed on its second carriageway, officials said on Tuesday. Traffic on the IIT to Nehru Place carriageway. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

According to officials of the Public Works Department, the repair work on the IIT to Nehru Place carriageway. was completed four days ahead of its scheduled opening on May 1.

PWD minister, Atishi, said that the work was completed at twice the usual speed.

“Due to frequent rain in the past month, the flyover maintenance work had to be halted several times, causing delays in the timeline. However, PWD showed its commitment by working round the clock and completing the work ahead of schedule. We are proud that PWD has taken another step forward in the direction of making Delhi traffic jam-free,” said Atishi.

The repair work on the four-lane Chirag Delhi flyover started on March 12. The Nehru Place to IIT carriageway of the flyover was opened for traffic after 20 days of repair work. Half of the second lane of the opposite carriageway was opened to traffic on April 13.

“We will try to remove all barricades by 9am and allow traffic. We had already opened about half of the lane after some of the joint repairs were completed to gradually allow vehicles along most of the stretch,” said a PWD official.

One of the most important routes leading to the Delhi airport on Outer Ring Road, the Chirag Delhi flyover traffic has been a huge concern for commuters as well as neighbouring residents since the repair works started. The area had been seeing bumper-to-bumper traffic with vehicles taking up to an hour to trickle through this stretch of less than one kilometre from Panchsheel Park metro station to the flyover.

“There is no need for additional police deployment on Wednesday. We are ready and will be able to manage traffic,” said SS Yadav, special CP (traffic).