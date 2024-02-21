Congress MLA Mamman Khan charged under UAPA for role in Nuh violence

Congress leader Mamman Khan, the legislator from Ferozepur Jhirka in Nuh, has been charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 (UAPA) for his alleged involvement in inciting the July 31 communal violence that broke out in the district. The section has been added to the first information report, police said. Congress leader Mamman Khan was the 331st suspect, but the most high-profile person who was arrested on September 15 in connection with the violence. He was granted bail on October 18. (HT Photo)

According to court documents, the action by the Nuh Police comes nearly six months after communal clashes erupted on July 31 in Nuh, about 50km from Gurugram, after mobs attacked a Hindu religious procession organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal. The ensuing violence spread to neighbouring districts and cities, including Gurugram, leading to the death of six people, and leaving 88 injured.

Khan was the 331st suspect, but the most high-profile person who was arrested on September 15 in connection with the violence. He was granted bail on October 18.

Khan remained in touch with suspects involved in sharing “misleading” and “provocative” posts on social media websites to instigate others, police officers aware of the matter said.

“He played an important role in spreading rumours during the Nuh violence and was in touch with some suspects involved in pelting stones and setting vehicles on fire. He has also been accused of paying people to attack the Braj Mandal yatra and create a ruckus,” said Nuh superintendent of police Narender Bijarniya.

According to police, Khan was allegedly found to be in touch with a suspect named Mohammad Taufiq over phone on July 29 and 30. Taufiq was later arrested for his involvement in the violence at Badkali Chowk.

Tahir Ruparia, Khan’s lawyer said that addition of a charge after a gap of over six months clearly shows the intention of the police. He said it was a well-planned move by the Opposition. “The allegations have not changed in these months nor any new evidence has been found. No supplementary statements have been added or new evidence has been collected. Police filed the charge sheet against him and the case was committed to the sessions court, but these sections were not mentioned in the charge sheet earlier. Khan was questioned by a special investigation team so what new basis make Nuh police believe that he qualifies for UAPA? It is a politically motivated charge and we will contest it,” he said.

UAPA gives power to the government to investigate and prosecute people over terrorism, as well as to designate an organisation as an “unlawful association” or a “terrorist organisation”, or an individual as a “terrorist”.