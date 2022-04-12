DDA to table MPD-2041 for final nod soon
- Delhi lieutenant-governor (l-G) Anil Baijal reviewed the draft Master Plan on Monday in the advisory council meeting after DDA made a few changes in the draft plan by incorporating the suggestions/objections received from the public.
The draft Master Plan of Delhi 2041 (MPD-2041), which was put up for public scrutiny on June 9 last year, will be tabled in the Delhi Development Authority (DDA)’s next meeting, to be held in the coming few weeks, for final approval, said officials.
The L-G tweeted, “Advised VC, DDA to consider the suggestions given by the Hon’ble Members of the Council...”
A senior DDA official said, “In coming weeks, the draft MPD-2041 will be placed before the DDA meeting to be chaired by L-G Baijal. After the authority’s approval, it will be sent to the ministry of housing and urban affairs for notification.”
Building workers get ₹5k aid under Delhi govt scheme
The Delhi government has started disbursing a grant of ₹5,000 to all registered construction workers for loss of work owing to the construction ban that was imposed during the winter to curb air pollution in the city, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday. There are about 1.1 million construction workers in Delhi, of which 900,000 workers are registered with the welfare board.
Jain: Covid situation under control, XE variant not a cause for concern
Noting that the Delhi government is keeping a close watch on the Covid situation in the Capital, health minister Satyendar Jain on Monday urged people to not panic amid reports of a new XE variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, that causes Covid-19, pointing out that it has not been classified as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization . Since April 4, the Covid positivity rate in Delhi has remained above the 1% mark.
7 held with over 15 kg of heroin, worth ₹60 cr, in 2 separate cases
The special cell of Delhi Police on Monday said they have recovered over 15 kilos of heroin from seven peddlers, belonging to two different gangs, who were arrested in separate operations carried out in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh between March 31 and April 7. Three cars used for transporting the contraband were also seized from the arrested persons, they said.
Schools in Ghaziabad, Noida shut after students test positive
Physical classes were stopped in three schools in Noida and Ghaziabad after over 20 students and teachers tested positive for Covid-19 over the last week, school officials said on Monday. In Noida, at least 16 Covid-19 cases -- 13 students and three teachers -- were detected till Monday in a school in Sector 40, after the first case was reported on April 6. The school will return to offline classes on April 18.
Delhi sets heatwave record on hottest April day in 5yrs
Delhi recorded its fifth consecutive heatwave day on Monday with the Safdarjung observatory, the Capital's base station for weather, recording a maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius (C), seven degrees above normal, making it the hottest April day since 2017 when it touched 43.2C on April 21. The brief respite will be due to a western disturbance over northwest India.
