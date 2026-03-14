New Delhi, The Delhi Forest Department is planning a four-year eco-restoration exercise to remove 'kikar' and other invasive species from the Ridge forests of the national capital, officials said on Saturday. Delhi forest dept plans four-year exercise to clear invasive kikar from Ridge

According to the officials, the project is taken up under a working plan approved by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The exercise forms part of the working plan for the forests of the National Capital Territory of Delhi for the period 2026-27 to 2036-37.

The project was discussed during a meeting of the Delhi Tree Authority last month.

The plan identifies invasive species such as Prosopis juliflora , Leucaena leucocephala and eucalyptus as threats to native biodiversity in ridge forest areas.

"The plan requires final clearance from the Supreme Court as the Ridge is under judicial protection. Any major intervention in the forest area requires prior approval from the court," a senior official told PTI.

According to the document, eco-restoration and enrichment plantation are planned across about 6,303.55 hectares over four financial years.

In 2026-27, eco-restoration is planned across 1,490 hectares with the plantation of about 28.56 lakh saplings. This includes 14,27,160 tree saplings and 14,29,200 shrubs, climbers and bamboo saplings.

In 2027-28, around 1,670 hectares will be covered with a plantation of about 25.85 lakh saplings, including 7,05,650 tree saplings and 18,79,900 shrubs, climbers and bamboo saplings.

In 2028-29, the department plans to cover 1,450.55 hectares with about 24.43 lakh saplings, comprising 7,09,220 tree saplings and 17,34,620 shrubs, climbers and bamboo saplings.

For the final phase in 2029-30, restoration is planned across 1,693 hectares with the plantation of about 21.62 lakh saplings, including 7,09,370 tree saplings and 14,53,000 shrubs, climbers and bamboo saplings.

Environmental experts say vilayati kikar, native to South and Central America, has been present in Delhi's forest landscapes for nearly a century. It has become one of the most widespread invasive species in the region.

Delhi, which spans 1,483 sq km, has a green cover of around 25 per cent. More than 60 per cent of this cover consists of kikar plantations, particularly across the Ridge.

Experts noted that the fast-growing species forms dense canopies that limit sunlight reaching the ground. The species spreads rapidly and displaces native vegetation, contributing to a significant loss of local biodiversity.

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