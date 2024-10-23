Delhi govt asks Centre to convene meeting on cloud-seeding to curb pollution

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai wrote to Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday, for the third time since August, to convene a meeting with all stakeholders to explore the possibility of carrying out artificial rain through cloud-seeding in the Capital. The Delhi government proposed artificial rain as an emergency measure to control pollution post-Diwali. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Citing the “very poor” air quality index (AQI) persisting in Delhi, Rai said the air quality is set to deteriorate further in November, post-Diwali, and artificial rain could be an emergency measure to bring down pollution.

“As on date, the AQI has already crossed the 350 level and GRAP level 2 has been evoked. Considering that air quality in Delhi is likely to turn severe during November, I believe it is imperative to consider the feasibility of this method in our context,” Rai said in the letter.

The minister sought a meeting with stakeholders, such as IIT Kanpur, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the ministry of home affairs. Rai previously asked the Union minister to convene meetings in this regard on August 30 and October 10, but did not receive a response.

The environment ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Cloud-seeding is a weather modification technique, where silver iodide (AgI) is released into the atmosphere to aid the formation of ice crystals and improve the ability of the cloud to create rain. The Delhi government announced similar plans last November too, but the plan was dropped due to unfavourable meteorological conditions.

Even before last year’s proposal, the Delhi government said it would bear the entire cost of the experiment, which was planned in two phases. The cost was estimated to be ₹1 crore per 100 square kilometres. The Delhi government planned to spend ₹3 crore in the first phase for around 300 sqkm, and based on its effectiveness, spend ₹10 crore to cover 1,000sqkm in the second phase.

To be sure, cloud-seeding is yet to be done in the country as a measure to improve air quality. IIT Kanpur, which was supposed to experiment last year, has carried out cloud-seeding test runs along the Western Ghats since 2018, but its impact on air quality was not assessed.

In December 2023, cloud-seeding was carried out in Pakistan’s Lahore, which improved the AQI from 300 (“poor”) to 189 (“moderate”). However, the AQI shot up once again within two days.

Experts said artificial rain was not a practical solution to Delhi’s winter pollution problem, adding more research is required first. “Until we have sufficient data or research to show it works, this could be a waste of funds. The impact of silver iodide on the environment also needs to be studied first, before we even consider attempting this,” Mukesh Khare, an air pollution expert from IIT Delhi, said.