Delhi govt merges public transit systems with Google to reduce bus waiting time

Delhi transport system becomes user-friendly, the government is merging all the public transit systems with Google to create a reliable Multi-Modal Transit.
PTI | | Posted by Shanza Khan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 05:31 PM IST

The Delhi government is integrating all public transit systems with Google to create a multi-modal transit planner so that people won't have to wait for long for public buses, said the city's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday.

Responding to a tweet by Gahlot in the matter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his government is working hard to make the national capital's transport system user-friendly.

"Delhites can very soon plan their bus journeys to the minute. We're at the final lap of integrating all our public transit systems into @GoogleIndia platform, which will utilise Open Transit Data of Delhi Govt and live data of buses to create a reliable Multi-Modal Transit planner," Gahlot said in a tweet.

In response, to Kejriwal wrote on the micro-blogging site, "The Delhi government is working hard to make Delhi's transport system user friendly using technology."

delhi transport corporation
