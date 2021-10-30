Delhi govt wins award for Chandni Chowk project

The Delhi government on Friday won an excellence award in the field of urban transport for its Chandni Chowk redevelopment project.

“The 14th Urban Mobility India Conference was organised by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. Delhi’s urban development minister Satyendar Jain was felicitated with the honour in the category of the city with the best non-motorised transport system. The award was presented by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India. The Award Selection Committee (UMI 2021) gave the Kejriwal government the Award for Excellence in Urban Transport in Best Non-Motorised Transport category for the project of Chandni Chowk redevelopment,” the government said in a statement.

In September, chief minister inaugurated the first phase of the redevelopment project under which, the 1.4-kilometre stretch between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid has been converted into a pedestrian-only zone between 9am and 9pm.