Delhi HC asks govt to decide on Gaushala at Ghogha dairy

New Delhi: The Delhi high court has directed Delhi government and its chief secretary to take a decision to set up a Gaushala (cow shelter) at Ghogha dairy, northwest Delhi, for shifting the animals from Bhalswa and Ghazipur dairy colonies. The petitioners alleged violations including animal cruelty, intense overcrowding, animals made to lie on their excreta, unattended and festering injuries and diseases, starving of male calves, mutilation of animals, among others. (File Photo)

A bench of chief justice Manmohan and justice Manmeet PS Arora asked the Aam Aadmi Party government to take a call, in its October 22 order that was released later, after the municipal corporation of Delhi’s counsel Manu Chaturvedi submitted that land is available at Ghogha dairy and his clients would expeditiously consider setting up a gaushala if it receives a government proposal.

Advocate Chaturvedi had further submitted that the civic agency was setting up relevant infrastructure for the dairy business, in the Ghogha dairy colony.

The court issued the direction in response to a plea filed by Sunayana Sibal, Asher Jessudoss, and Akshita Kukreja, alleging that these dairy colonies are wrought with violations of central and state-level statutes.

In their plea, the petitioners alleged violations including animal cruelty, intense overcrowding, animals made to lie on their excreta, unattended and festering injuries and diseases, starving of male calves, mutilation of animals, among others.

On July 19, the court had directed Delhi government and statutory authorities including MCD to extend their sanctions needed to shift all the dairies from Bhalsawa to Ghogha Dairy Colony, within four weeks. It also expressed displeasure over the authorities’ inability to stop milch cattle from feeding on to garbage from sanitary landfills.

The bench of then acting chief justice Manmohan and justice Manmeet PS Arora directed to shift the colony as it noted that though the estimated required land for relocating Bhalswa Dairy Colony was 30 acres, the Ghogha Dairy Colony had 83 acres of unutilised land

Days after this order the MCD issued notices, giving a three-day ultimatum to defaulters to vacate the encroached premises or else it will conduct a demolition drive after the deadline expires. In August, the MCD assured the Delhi high court that it would not carry the drive.

On August 23, the Bhalswa and Ghazipur Colony dairy owners submitted that they were willing to shut their dairies and relocate their cattle within eight weeks. Following this, the high court granted the authorities liberty to cease the livestock and shift them to Ghogha dairy or any other Gau Shala, if they are found in dairies post-stipulated time.

On October 8, the court directed the MCD and Delhi government’s animal husbandry department to make arrangements to keep the seized animals in safe and hygienic conditions in compliance with the applicable Rules, including the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Registration of Cattle Premises) Rules, 1978 and Cattle Premises Registration Rules.