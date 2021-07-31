Delhi high court seeks report on illegal constructions near Qutub Minar

The Delhi high court has directed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to submit a report on unauthorised properties being built in the vicinity of Qutub Minar, while ordering its commissioner to hold to account officers who permitted these constructions.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva also directed the civic body to ensure that none of the illegally constructed properties are permitted to be occupied, if not already occupied, and asked for the deputy commissioner (south zone) to be present before the court on August 20, the next date of hearing.

“Let a status report along with complete details of properties which have come up in the vicinity of the Qutub Minar unauthorisedly be filed, along with action taken, supported by the photographs.

The directions were passed on a petition by one Rinku Kaushik, who alleged vast illegal and unauthorised colonies being developed on a plot adjoining Qutub Minar, a world heritage site, and that several multi-storey buildings are being built at Mehrauli.

He contended that in spite of repeated directions by the court, SDMC permitted illegal and unauthorised construction to be carried out.

While SDMC said that demolition action has already taken place, the court observed that further construction has nonetheless been carried out and some of the buildings were in the process of being occupied.

“The judicial observations made last year on SDMC’s response to the illegal construction being insufficient seem to have been fortified,” the court said.

Last year, SDMC in its Action Taken Report said that it has undertaken a demolition action with respect to some structures in the area.

The court had however said that the “isolated punctures in walls or roofs are insufficient” and if the structure was illegal, “it would have to be brought down”.

The court had observed that all the structures were in the vicinity of the Qutub Minar and it was imperative that the ambience of the area be maintained, especially in view of the strictly prohibited and regulated construction near protected monuments.