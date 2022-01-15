Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: Non-essential activities on hold for next 55 hrs as weekend curfew starts
Delhi: Non-essential activities on hold for next 55 hrs as weekend curfew starts

The weekend curfew has been imposed from 10 pm of Friday till 5 am of Monday by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) through its order on January 1.
Delhi Police personnel checking vehicles during the weekend curfew to curb the spread of Covid-19 cases, at Connaught Place, in New Delhi.(Shrikant Singh)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 04:05 AM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

The weekend curfew, imposed in the national capital to check Covid spread, kicked in from Friday night putting on hold all non-essential activities for the next 55 hours.

Metro train services will continue to be regulated on the weekend (January 15 -16) in compliance with the DDMA guidelines issued last week, said an official spokesperson of the Delhi Metro.

Metro services and public transport buses will operate with full seating capacity during the curfew but no standing commuters will be allowed.

Trains will be available at a frequency of 15 minutes on the 'Yellow Line' - HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli-and 'Blue Line' (i.e. Dwarka Sec-21 to NOIDA Electronic City/Vaishali, the spokesperson said.

On all other lines, trains will be available at a frequency of 20 minutes during the weekend curfew.

The e-passes issued last week for essential services will be valid during the curfew.

Markets will be closed during the weekend curfew barring those dealing in essential goods and services like groceries, vegetables and fruits, medicines, milk among others.

