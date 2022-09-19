Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Police head constable shoots himself in police barracks

Delhi Police head constable shoots himself in police barracks

delhi news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 11:51 PM IST

A senior police officer said the deceased, a warrant branch in-charge, shot himself with a service pistol.

The deceased’s family said he had been depressed for around a year. (AFP)
The deceased’s family said he had been depressed for around a year. (AFP)
ByHT Correspondent

A 47-year-old Delhi Police head constable died by suicide inside the Prasad Nagar police station in west Delhi on Monday morning, police said.

A senior police officer confirmed the incident and said the deceased, a warrant branch in-charge, shot himself with a service pistol. No suicide note has been found, the officer said.

He is survived by his wife, and their daughter and son, the officer said, adding that the deceased’s family said he had been depressed for around a year. The deceased had held a video call with his family before he took the step but he did not give any hint about his decision to end his life, the officer said.

The body was taken for post mortem and handed over to the family, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out