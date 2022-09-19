Delhi Police head constable shoots himself in police barracks

A 47-year-old Delhi Police head constable died by suicide inside the Prasad Nagar police station in west Delhi on Monday morning, police said.

A senior police officer confirmed the incident and said the deceased, a warrant branch in-charge, shot himself with a service pistol. No suicide note has been found, the officer said.

He is survived by his wife, and their daughter and son, the officer said, adding that the deceased’s family said he had been depressed for around a year. The deceased had held a video call with his family before he took the step but he did not give any hint about his decision to end his life, the officer said.

The body was taken for post mortem and handed over to the family, police said.