Delhi rain: Arvind Kejriwal calls meeting as Yamuna water nears danger mark. 10 updates

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting on Monday, a day after his government issued a flood warning amid heavy rain as the Haryana government released more than one lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna River from the HathniKund Barrage in Yamunanagar. A view of Pragati Maidan underpass as the tunnel is closed due to water logging after rains at Mathura Road in New Delhi on Saturday, (Raj K Raj/ HT)

Kejriwal will also discuss waterlogging caused by torrential rains in the city and Yamuna's rising water levels, news agency PTI reported.

"As per our calculations, it seems that by tomorrow morning, the water level of river Yamuna will cross the danger mark. We are monitoring the flow of water in case the rainfall continues... It is expected that the river will cross the danger mark tomorrow, at Old Yamuna Railway Bridge. Announcements have been made, and people living in flood plains are being evacuated. Boats have been stationed and they have proper rescue equipment. Arrangements are being made for people who have been evacuated... The CM has called a review meeting today," Delhi's PWD minister Atishi told reporters.

Top updates on Delhi-NCR weather news

1. The meeting with Kejriwal will be held at the Delhi Secretariat. It is expected to be attended by senior officials of the irrigation and flood control department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

2. On Sunday, the Delhi government issued a flood warning as Haryana released more than one lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna river from the Hathnikund barrage.

3. Delhi recorded 153mm rainfall between 8:30am on Saturday to 8:30am on Sunday morning which is the third highest single-day rainfall for July over a 24-hour period and more rains are expected on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said

4. At 8am on Monday, the water level of the river was recorded at 203.33 metres at Old Railway Bridge. The warning level of the river is 204.50 metres.

5. The Central Water Commission (CWC) said the water level in the river in Delhi is rising and is expected to surpass the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Tuesday.

6. Shahdara district police on Sunday visited the Yamuna floodplains and alerted the residents about the rising water level. The police also urged local residents to shift to a safer place amid the rising levels of the Yamuna.

7. Pragati Maidan Tunnel has been temporarily closed for traffic due to waterlogging.

8. All schools across Delhi and the National Capital Region remin closed on Monday, July 10. Kejriwal had earlier cancelled the Sunday leave for government officials after incidents of waterlogging were reported from across the city, and had ordered them to report to work.

9. In Gurugram, district administration officials said schools will remain closed on Monday for students’ safety due to rainfall and waterlogged roads.

10. In Gautam Budh Nagar, the district magistrate ordered that all schools from Classes 1 to 12 remain closed on Monday due to heavy rainfall.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON