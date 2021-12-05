Delhi to form special task force to ensure enforcement of pollution norms

On the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) is all set to form a special task force, to ensure that all pollution abatement measures are efficiently enforced in the national Capital.

A senior DPCC official said as per the orders of the CAQM, a proposal for forming the special task force has been moved and is pending approval from the Delhi government.

“We have moved the file seeking approval for the formation of the special task force,” said the official, asking not to be named.

The CAQM, in a December 2 order, directed the formation of such a task force in Delhi and all states of the National Capital Region (NCR) to ensure that the enforcement of pollution control directions, issued by the commission from time to time, is undertaken efficiently.

It said in Delhi, the task force will be headed by principal secretary or secretary (environment) and comprise member secretary (DPCC), and three technical members.

But a senior Delhi environment official privy to the matter said the pollution control task force will not just comprise the members suggested by the CAQM, but will also have representatives from all government agencies that are involved in pollution abatement such as the three municipal corporations (east, north and south), public works department (PWD), Delhi Cantonment Board, Delhi traffic police etc.

“The CAQM order has made a provision to appoint additional members. So, we are going to have the heads of all the agencies involved in pollution management as members. The approval for the task force should come in a day or two,” confirmed the official, asking not to be named.

Delhi has been going through its worst spell of pollution since 2015, when the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) started maintaining pollution data. The average air quality index (AQI), a scale to measure pollutants in the air, in November was 376, surpassing the previous high of 374 recorded in November 2016. Delhi also recorded 11 ‘severe’ air quality days in November, which is also the highest since 2015.

