Delhi University to hold second mop-up round for UG admissions

The Delhi University (DU) will conduct a second mop-up admission round in physical mode to fill vacant undergraduate seats, following a decision in the executive council (EC) meeting on Friday. The EC also approved uniform guidelines for PhD courses and resolved to confer an honorary doctorate on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, a Hindu College alumna. Over 9,000 undergraduate seats are currently vacant across North Campus and peripheral colleges. (HT Archive)

A university press note said EC members raised the issue of vacant seats, prompting vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh to suggest an open mop-up round to allow students to secure spot admissions. The EC authorised Singh to formulate the policy for this round.

“Over 9,000 UG seats remain vacant across North Campus and peripheral colleges. This is worrisome… CUET is an unnecessary barricade… the fact that a month of teaching is already over might have caused inertia among students,” said Abha Dev Habib, Miranda House professor.

The EC also approved guidelines to standardise PhD courses across departments from 2025-26. The university said, “Variations in course formats across subjects have been observed. To ensure uniformity, guidelines have been prepared. Total credits required will range from 12 to 16, including four credits of research methodology or advanced research methodology, two credits of research publication ethics, two credits of research tools, and four credits of discipline-specific electives.”

Additionally, the EC cleared the proposal to award an honorary doctorate to the Sri Lankan Prime Minister during her visit in October.