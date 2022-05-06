Delhiites breathe with difficulty: Dust, poor air quality, pollution to blame
Deteriorating air quality has been a cause of grave concern in the Capital. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the average air quality index (AQI) in Delhi last month was 256, which is the worst in April since 2016. Additionally, April saw 29 “poor” air quality days — the highest in the month since 2015 — since the CPCB started maintaining AQI data. The face masks (thanks to the pandemic), the dust, and the pollution are all reminiscent of the post-Diwali haze that Delhiites suffer every year — just not during this season!
“Most years, around this time, I’d catch a cold due to the changing weather, and it would last for about four to six days. But after suffering from Covid-19 around April last year, the cold I caught this year was rather severe and I’m sure that the poor air quality only made it worse,” says Sumit Pratihast, 31, lead vocalist of pop-rock band Desi Roots. He adds: “It took me about a month of antihistamines, steam inhalation and nasal irrigation. On my worst days, I have had to wear a mask even indoors because the air conditioning makes the nasal passage so dry that it starts to hurt again. Being a vocalist, I have had to really struggle with singing with a bad throat and sinus on stage. I remember my voice breaking on a couple of occasions in recent shows. I had to delay a couple of my recording sessions as well. But avoiding being outdoors, using a face mask, saline gargles and steam inhalation were the only things I was counting on.”
Such is the story of almost every other Delhiite who can be heard sneezing or coughing around us. And some who visited the Capital recently, have similar tales to share. Take for instance, Mayank Laleria, a Chinese language associate at a private company, who says, “I came to Delhi, from Dehradun, for my cousin’s wedding reception and the heat along with the pollution has since made it hard for me to enjoy anything, leave apart the celebrations. I just can’t afford to take off the face mask when outdoors, and even indoors it’s hard to breathe without an air purifier. I think now I will feel a relief only when I go back home.”
“This time while visiting Delhi with my friends, I felt a drastic change in the atmosphere,” says Paridhi Baliyan, 24, an associate consultant for data migration. She adds: “Coming from Meerut I could feel Delhi is much more polluted and even hotter. Sudden headaches and dizziness are common whenever I step out of my hotel. It was exactly like the advertisement that shows a pipe placed on the head and the sun draining all your energy! I have now made it a point to only step out with an anti-pollution face mask, an umbrella and a bottle of cool drink. Dilliwale pata nahi kaise rhete hain itne pollution mein!”
Also feeling the dip in air quality is Kumari Priya, a 25-year-old, third-year student of Chinese at Jawaharlal Nehru University. She shares, “Air is so bad this year that I can’t go out without your my mask on, and even that doesn’t help much. I hardly go out, but when I do, I make sure to carry extra masks as they get dirty pretty easily. Thank God that our campus is covered and has plenty of greenery so it’s slightly better to live here. Still, in my hostel room, I’ve kept potted plants, which naturally keep the air clean. It feels like Diwali wala time abhi aa gya hai.”
Author tweets @AngelaPaljor
Car-bus collision kills two college students on Bengaluru's NICE road
In a tragic incident, two young citizens of Bengaluru died on the spot after their Honda City jumped the divider and collided head on with a mini bus coming from the opposite direction. Both the victims were residents of R R Nagar and college students. The impact of the collision toppled both vehicles and both Sumukh and Leena G Naidu, who was 18 years old were killed instantly. Sumukh's father Sudhakar has been shifted to a private hospital, reports said.
Mangaluru Police: Monitoring threat to women for removing burqa for selfies
Mangaluru Police has taken note of social media threat being made to Muslim women in the area by a social media group. The group mostly active on WhatsApp and Instagram has threatened to attack Muslim girls for removing burqa and hijab at public places, added the police. "We are being watchful about it," saidMangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumarr. The Police started monitoring the group's activities after some Muslim organisations petitioned against it.
Recovery agents drive man to suicide for loan he never availed
Mumbai: Recovery agents of an instant loan app allegedly drove a 38-year-old Mumbai resident to suicide by sending his morphed nude photos to his colleagues, relatives, and friends for the recovery of a loan, which he and his family insisted he never availed. His women colleagues were among those who received his morphed photos before he died by suicide in Mumbai's Kurar on Wednesday. Recovery agents started calling and harassing Mohammed Shaikh, 23, a resident of Mumbai's Bandra (West) six days later.
Karnataka govt says yes to Anubhava Mantapa at ₹532 cr in Basavakalyan
The Karnataka government on Thursday approved the project for construction of Anubhava Mantapa at a cost of Rs. 532 crore. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Basavakalyan Development Board chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
3 arrested after clash between two groups in north-east Delhi’s Welcome area
Three persons have been arrested and 36 bound down by law (they have to appear before police whenever summoned) following a clash and stone pelting between two communities in north-east Delhi's Welcome area on Wednesday night. A senior police officer aware of the development identified the arrested accused as Aman, Shivam and Faizan, and said two others, Sonu and Fazil, are on the run.
