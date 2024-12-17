Menu Explore
Delhi's air quality ‘severe’ at over 420 as GRAP 4 returns | Check area-wise AQI

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 17, 2024 11:01 AM IST

Delhi AQI Today: The Union government's Centre for Air Quality Management on Monday decided to reimpose Stage 4 curbs under GRAP in the National Capital Region.

Delhi AQI Today: Delhi woke up to an ‘severe’ category air quality on Tuesday, with the overall AQI at 421 at around 8 am, according to the central government's Sameer app, which provides hourly updates on the National Air Quality Index.

Delhi AQI Today: The deterioration in AQI has been the result of unfavourable meteorological conditions in National Capital Region. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
Delhi AQI Today: The deterioration in AQI has been the result of unfavourable meteorological conditions in National Capital Region. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of other cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) was no better, with Greater Noida recording an AQI of 398, while Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram were 382, 380 and 356, respectively. Faridabad (258) had the best air quality in the region.

AQI at several monitoring stations in Delhi at 8 am

Alipur: 454

Anand Vihar: 467

Ashok Vihar: 459

Aya Nagar: 355

Bawana: 467

Burari Crossing: 449

CRRI Mathura Road: 431

Delhi Technological University: 448

Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range: 402

Dwarka (Sector 8): 429

IHBAS (Dilshad Garden): 320

ITO: 436

Jahangirpuri: 468

JLN Stadium: 414

Lodhi Road: 312

Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium: 428

Mandir Marg: 415

Mundka: 436

NSIT Dwarka: 289

Najafgarh: 358

Narela: 446

Nehru Nagar: 463

North Campus (Delhi University): 437

Okhla (Phase 2): 435

Patparganj: 447

GRAP 4 curbs return

In view of the worsening air quality, the Union government's Centre for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reimposed anti-pollution curbs under Stage 4 of its Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP), effective immediately, across NCR.

At 9 pm on Monday, Delhi's AQI had reached 399, and crossed the 400 mark by 10 pm, prompting an emergency meeting of the CAQM, where officials decided to bring back restrictions under Stage 4 of GRAP.

On December 5, the Supreme Court allowed the CAQM to relax the Stage 4 curbs to Stage 2 in view of improvement in the AQI levels of NCR.

GRAP 4 restrictions include a ban on all construction activities, ban on the entry of polluting trucks carrying non-essential goods into Delhi and mandatory shifting of school classes, except those for X and XII, to hybrid mode.

Follow Us On