Delhi’s Chandni Chowk set for second round of redevelopment

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday held a meeting with officials of various departments and discussed the plan for the second phase of the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project, a year after the first phase was completed.

In the first phase of redevelopment, completed on September 12, 2021, the city government revamped the 1.3 km stretch between the Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid with red sandstone and a granite pavement. The landscaping of the 17th-century market was done and CCTVs were installed to ensure the safety of visitors, and the stretch was declared a “no-traffic zone” for motorised vehicles between 9am and 9pm to make the market pedestrian-friendly.

Under the second phase of the redevelopment project, the government aims to revive and beautify the historical architectural character of buildings in the Chandni Chowk area. This will be done by maintaining a balance between historic and modern architectural designs.

The project includes the conservation of heritage structures as per original material and construction techniques, structural retrofitting, restoration and unification of facade of heritage structures, colour and signage scheme for shops, lighting and facade illumination of shops and buildings, and interpretation of storyline of heritage structures on various spots by using plaques and QR codes to enhance the visitor experience, the Delhi government said in a statement.

“The Delhi government completed the first phase of the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk in 2021 and the response of the public to it was overwhelming. In the first phase, we focused on decongesting the area and landscaping to improve the shopping experience for the visitors. To further add to it, now the government will focus on reviving the architecture of historical buildings and shops in the area. This will enhance the look of Chandni Chowk and will provide a unique experience to the visitors,” Sisodia said.

The buildings in the area require a facelift to provide a unified look to the market, Sisodia said, adding that during the implementation of the redevelopment plan, officials will ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the owners of local shops and historical buildings.

The Delhi government is also planning to revamp the roads of the Shahjahanabad area to provide a better shopping experience for visitors and a better opportunity to explore the cultural heritage of Delhi.

Historian and author Swapna Liddle said each building in Shahjahanabad had a certain character and said it is crucial to ensure that any exercise aimed at façade restoration is undertaken with a rationalised approach.

“ A one-size-fits-all approach to façade improvement on the stretch might not work since each building has its own unique character. Even little things such as signage add to the character of the building and such things should be taken into account. There should be a rationale when any such exercise is undertaken,” said Liddle.