Delhi’s Mohammadpur village will be called Madhavpuram, says BJP
NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit on Wednesday said they have changed the name of south Delhi’s Mohammadpur village in south Delhi to Madhavpuram on their own because the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government hadn’t acted on the South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s proposal in this regard since December.
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta along with senior party leaders put up a board with ‘Welcome to Madhavpuram’ written on it at the entrance of the village.
“After the municipal corporation approved the proposal to change the name to Madhavpuram, the renaming process was completed today. From now on, this village will be called Madhavpuram instead of Mohammadpur. Residents of Delhi don’t want any symbol of slavery to be a part of the city after 75 years of Independence,” Gupta said on Twitter and posted photographs of the board
The Delhi government is yet to approve the proposal corporation’s proposal. As per the naming process for roads, villages, the proposal has to be approved by the state naming authority.
The city government has not responded to the Delhi BJP’s move.
The move comes days after Adesh Gupta announced the party will send a proposal to the Delhi government to change the names of 40 villages, including Hauz Khas, Begumpur, Sheikh Sarai, as these names are a “symbol of slavery”.
Gupta recently said that the corporation sent a proposal to change the name of the village to Madhavpuram to Delhi government’s urban development department on December 9. Gupta said that the ruling party has been sitting on it, as they want to “please a particular community”.
The BJP has said that it will soon send the proposal to change the names of other villages to Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal and the Delhi government. The list of 40 villages includeS Humayunpur, Yusuf Sarai, Masoodpur, Zamrudpur, Begumpur, Fatehpur Beri, Hauz Khas, Sheikh Sarai etc, said BJP members.
Gupta said the party had been receiving “lots of requests” from these villages to change their names and will write to the mayors and commissioners of the corporations to initiate proposals to change their names .
-
Noida pub brawl death: 7 arrested, 2 accused at large
Seven people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the pub brawl at a Noida mall, which left a man dead on Monday night. They include five staffers of the pub and two from the security team of the mall. Police detained 16 staffers of the pub and mall as well as six of Brijesh Kumar Ray colleagues for questioning on Tuesday. They later identified the accused on the basis of CCTV footage.
-
Haridwar denies nod to mahapanchayat, imposes section 144
After the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered Uttarakhand government to ensure that no hate speeches are delivered at the Dharm Sansad scheduled to held in Roorkee on Wednesday, the Haridwar district administration said permission has not been given to the organisers of a mahapanchayat and Section 144 has been imposed in three villages of Bhagwanpur where communal clashes took place on April 16 on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.
-
Mercury to cross 42 degrees today in Delhi , yellow alert issued: What it means
Delhi is predicted to face an extreme heatwave in the next two days, the weather department has said, sounding a yellow alert warning for the residents of the national capital. The maximum temperature may even leap to 46 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi, an official told PTI. The temperature in Delhi is expected to breach the 42-degree mark on Wednesday and cross 44 degrees Celsius by Thursday as per the India Meteorological Department.
-
Party all night? No please, say Bengaluru's RWAs
The Bengaluru police, in between all this, has maintained its practice of shutting up shops after 11 p.m. to prevent crimes. The Bengaluru police force is known to be short-staffed, with thousands of vacancies still waiting to be filled. RWAs say that their night sleep is disturbed in places like Indiranagar and Koramangala as establishments have squeezed into even residential areas and operate till late hours with loud music.
-
KMF asks Karnataka govt to raise milk prices by ₹3 per litre - here's why
The Karnataka Milk Federation, a dairy cooperative under the brand name 'Nandini' has proposed to the Bommai government to raise the price of milk by Rs. 3 a litre, a leading daily reported. This comes after KMF's expenses have skyrocketed by 25% to 30% due to a spike in the cost of raw materials and processing of milk, the chairperson of the KMF reportedly said in a press note.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics