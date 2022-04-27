Delhi’s Mohammadpur village will be called Madhavpuram, says BJP

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit on Wednesday said they have changed the name of south Delhi’s Mohammadpur village in south Delhi to Madhavpuram on their own because the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government hadn’t acted on the South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s proposal in this regard since December.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta along with senior party leaders put up a board with ‘Welcome to Madhavpuram’ written on it at the entrance of the village.

“After the municipal corporation approved the proposal to change the name to Madhavpuram, the renaming process was completed today. From now on, this village will be called Madhavpuram instead of Mohammadpur. Residents of Delhi don’t want any symbol of slavery to be a part of the city after 75 years of Independence,” Gupta said on Twitter and posted photographs of the board

The Delhi government is yet to approve the proposal corporation’s proposal. As per the naming process for roads, villages, the proposal has to be approved by the state naming authority.

माधवपुरम गांव के नामकरण का प्रस्ताव निगम में पास होने के बाद आज गांव के नामकरण की प्रक्रिया को पूरा किया।



अब से यह गांव मोहम्मदपुर की जगह "माधवपुरम" नाम से जाना जाएगा।



आजादी के 75 वर्ष बाद भी गुलामी का कोई प्रतीक, चिन्ह हमारा हिस्सा हो, ये कोई भी दिल्लीवासी नही चाहता। pic.twitter.com/0GdfL2YD9M — Adesh Gupta (@adeshguptabjp) April 27, 2022

The city government has not responded to the Delhi BJP’s move.

The move comes days after Adesh Gupta announced the party will send a proposal to the Delhi government to change the names of 40 villages, including Hauz Khas, Begumpur, Sheikh Sarai, as these names are a “symbol of slavery”.

Gupta recently said that the corporation sent a proposal to change the name of the village to Madhavpuram to Delhi government’s urban development department on December 9. Gupta said that the ruling party has been sitting on it, as they want to “please a particular community”.

The BJP has said that it will soon send the proposal to change the names of other villages to Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal and the Delhi government. The list of 40 villages includeS Humayunpur, Yusuf Sarai, Masoodpur, Zamrudpur, Begumpur, Fatehpur Beri, Hauz Khas, Sheikh Sarai etc, said BJP members.

Gupta said the party had been receiving “lots of requests” from these villages to change their names and will write to the mayors and commissioners of the corporations to initiate proposals to change their names .