Delhiwale: Remains of the day
- Glimpse into a senior citizen’s life
It is almost midnight. The neighbourhood groceries have closed for the day. The area’s sole eatery too has downed its shutters. The three attendants at the adjacent gas station are sitting idle. A homeless man is sleeping outside a shuttered tailoring shop, his body covered with a white sheet. The lane is in this central Delhi neighbourhood is lifeless at this hour.
Moments later, a breach tears through this emptiness as ice-cream seller Ram Bran pushes his ice-cream trolley through the street.
“I’m going home,” he says in a muffled voice. Turning backwards, he gestures with his arm towards a distant turning. “I sit there everyday selling the ice-cream.” The red plastic chair on which he sits, while waiting for customers, is now placed upside down on the top of the trolley.
Despite the late hour, Ram Bran says he hasn’t had his meal yet. “I will eat after reaching home.” His home—a single room on rent—is nearby. No hot meal of dal-chawal awaits him. In his early 60s, Ram Bran stays alone; his family lives in the village in Gaya, Bihar. “I have a son, a bahu, a pota, a poti,” he says in a singsong voice, the way a sleepy grandparent might tell a bedtime story to a child. Ram Bran’s son, too, has a “similar” kind of profession as his, but he works nearer home in Gaya. “And look at me, I went so far from them,” he mutters in an amused tone, shaking his head. Talking of his past, he remarks that for 25 years he has been selling ice-cream on the same spot in Delhi. “I had briefly worked as a chowkidar when new to Dilli.”
On reaching home, Ram Bran will prepare a dinner of “some subzi, some rotiyan.” Every night he cooks from scratch. Dragging his refrigerated trolley, he says he has no fridge at home to keep food, and must thus prepare every meal in real time. But occasionally at work, when he is particularly hungry, he helps himself to an ice-cream. “I like many ice-cream varieties, and sometimes I even have the one that costs 50 rupees.”
Walking ahead, Ram Bran says he will not go to bed before 2 am.
Umar Khalid’s role in riots can’t be isolated: Police
The Delhi Police on Tuesday told the Delhi high court that looking at the role of Umar Khalid in isolation in the conspiracy for the 2020 north-east Delhi riots would be impermissible in law while opposing the bail plea moved by the student activist. The police submission was filed in a challenge by Khalid to a March 24 order in which a trial court denied him bail. The matter will now be heard on Wednesday.
Committee supervised by Kiran Bedi to oversee scandal-hit Rohini Ashram
Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi will supervise a six-member panel to oversee the operations of the Rohini Ashram and ensure no woman or child there is subject to any treatment that violates their fundamental or legal rights, the Delhi high court said on Tuesday. A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Navin Chawla observed that women and children are a vulnerable class and vigilance is needed to check the institute's functioning.
4 Delhi forests to be upgraded to ‘world-class standards’: Minister
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced the government's plans to upgrade four existing city forests to “world class standards” so that people will no longer have to leave the capital city to enjoy a “green getaway”. The additions will include palm or bamboo-based paths, drinking water facilities, meditation huts and amphitheatres that can be used by the general public.
After Ghazipur, Bhalswa landfill goes up in flames
A fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi on Tuesday evening and continued to burn late into the night, even as 10 fire tenders of the Delhi Fire Services battled the blaze since 5.45pm. A senior North MCD official said efforts to douse the fire were on till late night and the corporation has deployed excavators to dump sand on the origin point.
Man dies after brawl turns violent at Noida pub; wife alleges foul play
A 30-year-old man died after the deceased Brijesh Kumar Ray was assaulted during a brawl at a pub in Sector 38A on Monday night. Police said that employees of a private firm were partying at the pub when the victim was hit after an argument with the pub staffers over the bill. Additional deputy police commissioner Ranvijay Singh said seven employees of the firm, located in Sector 82, gathered at the Lost Lemons pub for a party.
