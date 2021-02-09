DMRC commissions 10 new escalators

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday commissioned 10 additional escalators at nine metro stations — including two new ones at the Kashmere Gate interchange metro station, taking the total tally of escalators at this station alone to 47, the highest in the network.

DMRC in a statement issued on Tuesday said, “These newer, easy to maintain escalators, updated with the latest software will provide more ease to commuters, especially during peak hours.”

“Kashmere Gate is the only multilayered triple interchange station of the Delhi Metro network which provides interchange facility between Line-1 (Red Line), Line–2 (Yellow Line) and Line-6 (Violet Line). With the addition of two more escalators today, it has become India’s only Metro station having so many escalators facilitating convenient passenger movement between various levels,” the statement added.

Other stations where additional escalators have been commissioned are Rithala on Red Line and Uttam Nagar (East), Nawada, Rajouri Graden, Shadipur, Yamuna Bank, Subhash Nagar and RK Ashram Marg on Blue Line.