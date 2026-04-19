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    Drunk man rams SUV into taxi driver in west Delhi

    According to an eyewitness, the Swift Dzire was stationary on the extreme left side of the road when the Tata Harrier, coming from the Raja Garden side at high speed, rammed into it from behind.

    Published on: Apr 19, 2026 3:16 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    New Delhi:

    It was found that Rathore had a high blood alcohol concentration, indicating he was driving under the influence of alcohol.
    It was found that Rathore had a high blood alcohol concentration, indicating he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

    A 33-year-old taxi driver was injured after his vehicle was hit by a speeding SUV from behind in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden on Saturday, police said.

    Deputy commissioner of police (west) Sharad Bhaskar said that the accident was reported around 3.29am near ICICI Bank on Najafgarh Road, close to pillar no. 408. Police from Rajouri Garden police station rushed to the spot and found a Tata Harrier and a Swift Dzire taxi in a damaged condition.

    According to an eyewitness, the Swift Dzire was stationary on the extreme left side of the road when the Tata Harrier, coming from the Raja Garden side at high speed, rammed into it from behind. The impact left the taxi driver, identified as Narender Kumar, with severe injuries.

    Police said the Harrier driver, Vikas Rathore, 30, took the injured man to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital after the crash. Kumar was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital due to critical head injuries.

    DCP Bhaskar said that after the medical examination, it was found that Rathore had a high blood alcohol concentration, indicating he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

    Police said a case has been registered under relevant sectionsfor causing hurt and rash driving and further investigation is underway.

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