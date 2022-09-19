Home / Cities / Delhi News / ED summons for Durgesh Pathak in excise policy probe: Delhi dy CM Sisodia

Published on Sep 19, 2022 11:40 PM IST

Sisodia wondered whether summoning Pathak, who is also AAP’s in-charge for MCD affairs, was aimed at targeting the AAP over MCD polls

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that the Enforcement Directorate has summoned AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak in connection with its excise policy probe, and accused the BJP of playing politics over it.

“The ED has summoned AAP’s MCD poll in-charge Durgesh Pathak today. What has our MCD poll in-charge to do with Delhi government’s excise policy? Is their target liquor policy or MCD poll?” Sisodia tweeted on Monday.

There was no official confirmation from the ED on the summons.

Sisodia wondered whether summoning Pathak, who is also AAP’s in-charge for MCD affairs, was aimed at targeting the AAP over MCD polls.

Responding to Sisodia’s allegations, leader of opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said as soon as the investigation starts against any AAP leader, they declare them innocent. “They should wait and respect the decision of the courts. Right now, the CBI investigation is going on against Sisodia himself, who is issuing the certificate of honesty to others. If ED has issued a notice, then he should at least wait till the investigation is over,” said Bidhuri.

