EDMC abattoir to stay shut on final 3 days of Navratri
Close on the heels of the South Delhi mayor issuing a letter advocating a Navratri ban on meat shops -- an executive directive in this regard has not come even three days after the letter -- east Delhi mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal on Wednesday ordered shut the Ghazipur slaughterhouse, the only legal functional abattoir in the Capital, on the last three days of Navratri (April 8,9, and 10), while stating that the closure was a routine, yearly exercise.
Aggarwal convened a meeting on Wednesday with the veterinary department and public health department during which the issue of enforcement of a three-day closure of Ghazipur abattoir was discussed. “I have directed the department to ensure that the abattoir is kept closed on the 8th, 9th and 10th of April. Since the slaughterhouse will be closed, the department should also carry out a drive to ensure that illegally slaughtered meat or stale meat is not being sold in meat shops,” he said.
The three-day annual closure of the slaughterhouse on saptami, ashtami and navami is a standard practice, officials and livestock traders in Ghazipur have confirmed.
A senior East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) official clarified that there was no legal compulsion to close meat shops and only the slaughterhouse will remain closed during the three-day period.
Gulfam Qureshi, who heads the Ghazipur livestock market near the abattoir, said it was only a coincidence that Navratri and Ramzan periods have overlapped this year. “The slaughterhouse remains closed on these three days every year... In the name of meat, politicians want to target a particular community...,” he said.
-
NDMC reverses its fasting break order
A day after issuing a circular permitting Muslim employees to leave work an hour early during Ramzan, the New Delhi Municipal Council on Wednesday withdrew the order after objections from the civic agency's vice-chairman and BJP leader Satish Upadhyay who allegedly told officials that the relaxation was “unsecular”, people familiar with the matter said.
-
Delhiwale: Stacking knowledge over decades
One day, years ago, an academic from abroad entered their house. The books are on the sofa, and on the chairs. This is sociologist Ashis Nandy's home. The couple's drawing room walls are covered with original works by artists Arpana Caur and Manu Parekh. He walks into a room dedicated exclusively to books. Thousands of volumes are stacked in the shelves, including the ones authored by him. The couple returns to the drawing room.
-
Delhi sees over 1 mn transactions using ration cards issued from other states
Delhi has seen over a million ration transactions under the Centre's One Nation One Ration Card scheme that was implemented by the Delhi government in July 2021, according to official data. Data shows that the number of transactions have grown from 16,150 in July 2021 to 209,668 in March 2022, with the total entitlements of 1.09 million. Secretary of Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh, Saurabh Gupta runs fair price shop in Vasant Vihar.
-
Mercury hits 39.3°C at Safdarjung, up to 42°C in some areas
Mercury touched 42C in parts of Delhi, leading to heatwave and severe heatwave in several areas, as the India Meteorological Department extended the 'yellow alert' for the next seven days. Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, saw a maximum temperature of 39.3C on Wednesday — five degrees above normal and up from 38.7C a day ago. However, it rose to 42C at Yamuna Sports Complex and 41.7C in Pitampura on the day.
-
Man mowed down on Outer Ring Road
A man died after he was allegedly hit by a vehicle at Outer Ring Road in north Delhi's Wazirabad on Wednesday morning, the police said. Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that they received a PCR call around 7.20am regarding a fatal accident with a male, aged between 30 and 35, hit by an unknown vehicle at Outer Ring Road, Wazirabad, towards Burari Flyover near ITI Dheerpur.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics