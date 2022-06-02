Ensure safety of Pandits in Kashmir: Kejriwal tells Centre
New Delhi: Expressing his anguish over the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday demanded that the central government should immediately provide adequate security to the members of the community living in the Valley.
“Be it government officer Rahul Bhatt, Srinagar-based chemist Makhan Lal Bindroo, or school teacher Rajni Bala – just like them, a total of 16 Kashmiri Pandits have been killed by terrorists this year. Kashmiri Pandits had mustered up the courage to go back to live in Kashmir, but they are meeting the same fate that befell their community back in the 90s. Each and every one of them is being targeted, being dragged out of their homes and offices, and brutally murdered,” Kejriwal said at a press conference.
“It is my humble request to the central government that they work towards providing a safe haven to Kashmiri Pandits in their homeland – to work together with all concerned authorities. The Delhi government is ready to contribute in whatever capacity we can to ensure that the Pandits lead a peaceful life in their janambhoomi (birth place),” the Delhi CM said.
Rajni Bala, hailing from Samba district in Jammu division, was shot dead by terrorists on Tuesday inside a government school in Kulgam where she was posted. Before her, Rahul Bhat, a clerk in the office of Tehsildar Chadoora in Budgam district, was shot dead inside his office on May 12.
“This is absolutely inhuman, and goes against the very tenets of basic humanity, against the values of our nation. Despite the severity of the situation, no authority is coming forward to put a stop to this violence,” the chief minister said, according to a statement issued by his statement.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP targeted the BJP-led Centre over the killing of Pandits.
Singh alleged the Centre is not worried about the plight of Kashmiri Pandits.“It would have been good had the Centre held a Cabinet meeting and discussed ways to wipe out terrorists, protect Kashmiri Pandits and save their lives,” Singh said at a separate press conference.
He added that instead of focusing on security for Pandits, the Centre was busy framing Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in view of the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. “It is shameful that the BJP-led Centre is worried about the Himachal Pradesh elections, how to send Jain to jail and defame the AAP. Kashmir is burning and Kashmiri Pandits are being murdered. Please wake up and worry about their security,” he said.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
-
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
-
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
-
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics