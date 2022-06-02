Ensure safety of Pandits in Kashmir: Kejriwal tells Centre

New Delhi: Expressing his anguish over the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday demanded that the central government should immediately provide adequate security to the members of the community living in the Valley.

“Be it government officer Rahul Bhatt, Srinagar-based chemist Makhan Lal Bindroo, or school teacher Rajni Bala – just like them, a total of 16 Kashmiri Pandits have been killed by terrorists this year. Kashmiri Pandits had mustered up the courage to go back to live in Kashmir, but they are meeting the same fate that befell their community back in the 90s. Each and every one of them is being targeted, being dragged out of their homes and offices, and brutally murdered,” Kejriwal said at a press conference.

“It is my humble request to the central government that they work towards providing a safe haven to Kashmiri Pandits in their homeland – to work together with all concerned authorities. The Delhi government is ready to contribute in whatever capacity we can to ensure that the Pandits lead a peaceful life in their janambhoomi (birth place),” the Delhi CM said.

Rajni Bala, hailing from Samba district in Jammu division, was shot dead by terrorists on Tuesday inside a government school in Kulgam where she was posted. Before her, Rahul Bhat, a clerk in the office of Tehsildar Chadoora in Budgam district, was shot dead inside his office on May 12.

“This is absolutely inhuman, and goes against the very tenets of basic humanity, against the values of our nation. Despite the severity of the situation, no authority is coming forward to put a stop to this violence,” the chief minister said, according to a statement issued by his statement.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP targeted the BJP-led Centre over the killing of Pandits.

Singh alleged the Centre is not worried about the plight of Kashmiri Pandits.“It would have been good had the Centre held a Cabinet meeting and discussed ways to wipe out terrorists, protect Kashmiri Pandits and save their lives,” Singh said at a separate press conference.

He added that instead of focusing on security for Pandits, the Centre was busy framing Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in view of the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. “It is shameful that the BJP-led Centre is worried about the Himachal Pradesh elections, how to send Jain to jail and defame the AAP. Kashmir is burning and Kashmiri Pandits are being murdered. Please wake up and worry about their security,” he said.