Govt prepared to tackle floods in vulnerable areas: CM Gupta

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inspected several flood-prone stretches along the Yamuna and assured residents that the government has activated a comprehensive flood-preparedness plan as the river crossed the danger mark for the first time this monsoon. CM Rekha Gupta along with PWD Minister Parvesh Verma and other officials during visit at the Asita Ghat near ITO to review the flood management and preparedness measures in Yamuna. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

Gupta, accompanied by cabinet minister Parvesh Verma and senior officials, visited Asita Ghat, Yamuna Chhath Ghat, Regulator No. 12, the East Delhi DM office and the Central Flood Control Room. She emphasised that nodal officers have been appointed in vulnerable zones, mobile pumps and boats deployed, and a 24x7 coordination hub established to ensure swift response.

“A Central Flood Control Room has been set up at the office of DM East. This is now functioning as the city’s coordination centre with representatives of all civic agencies stationed round the clock,” the chief minister said. Fifteen wireless stations have also been installed this year to track Yamuna water levels and waterlogging-prone pockets. Rescue equipment has been checked and relocation plans readied to shift families from low-lying floodplains, she added.

To keep roads dry and traffic movement unaffected, Gupta has instructed the Irrigation & Flood Control Department to ensure regulators remain fully operational. “Our priority is that Yamuna water does not spill into main roads. All agencies are on high alert and the situation is under control,” she said.

The Central Water Commission has warned that the Yamuna could rise up to 206 metres following heavy rainfall upstream and water release from the Hathnikund barrage. Currently, more than one lakh cusecs of water is being discharged, but Gupta said the flow was moving “smoothly without obstruction” unlike in previous years when similar conditions led to flooding.

Delhi faced its worst flooding in decades in July 2023, when Yamuna swelled after intense rainfall and massive releases from Hathnikund. Gupta underlined that lessons from 2023 shaped this season’s early action. “This year, flood preparedness was placed in action mode before the monsoon. Nodal officers were appointed in key zones, PWD and MCD accelerated drain cleaning, and pump houses were inspected,” she said.

Mobile pumps are now stationed across the city to ensure quick drainage. Fourteen rescue boats have been deployed at strategic points. Residents of floodplain settlements have been alerted in advance, with arrangements made for their relocation if necessary. “Even if minor problems arise, they will remain confined to the floodplain, where water entry is natural. No flood-like situation would arise in the city,” Gupta said, assuring Delhiites there was “no need to worry.”