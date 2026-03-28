IARI moves classes online; admin moves ‘energy crisis’

New Delhi: The Graduate School of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in Delhi has instructed students to return home and switch to online classes starting April 6 due to challenges in managing hostel mess operations amid the ongoing energy crisis, the institute said in a notice. An official said the decision was made after consultation with students and hostel administration (Hindustan Times)

“Taking cognizance of the current energy crisis faced by the country and its impact being felt by the institute in seamlessly running its students’ hostel mess system... It has been directed that classes for all undergraduate batches, Masters first year and PhD first year batches (AY 2025-26) will be conducted online from April 6 onwards,” the notice dated March 25 said.

Officials aware of the matter said that the order is expected to impact around 2,200 students at IARI.

“Students of these batches shall leave the campus for their respective homes till further communication,” the institute added. It further added that it not be optional for students to choose between online and offline classes.

Classes for second-year master’s students, MTech, and PhD programs will continue to be conducted in in-person, the institute stated.

“Students were suffering. IARI tried their best for a week or so. But finally we took this decision,” said an IARI official.

Another official said the decision was made after consultation with students and hostel administration.