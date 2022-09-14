'Kartavya Path' to have 90 ice cream carts, 30 water vending machines: NDMC
The newly-christened Kartavya Path can have a maximum of 120 ice-cream carts and water dispensing trolleys at six vending locations, NDMC said on Wednesday.
New Delhi Municipal Council Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said that there are six vending zones on Kartavya Path between Central Vista Lawns and India Gate.
"Each vending zone can have a maximum of 15 ice cream trolleys and five water dispensing kiosks. So cumulatively, 120 trolleys -- 90 ice cream trolleys and 30 water kiosks -- can be allowed in six vending areas. This is for better and effective management of vending kiosks," Upadhyay told PTI.
He said that an order to this effect has also been issued.
The NDMC order said that ice cream trolley trade licences have been issued. According to the NDMC order, the six locations from where these trolleys will be operating are South of C-Hexagon Road, North of C-Hexagon Road, South of Man Singh Road (both sides), South of Rafi Ahmed Road, and North of Rafi Ahmed Road.
The NDMC has also asked district magistrates to ensure the deployment of civil defence volunteers for duty in the area for monitoring, and law enforcement at path.
"District Magistrate, New Delhi District is requested to ensure that the deployment of Civil Defence Volunteers (CDVs) for duty in the area is rationalised as per the zonal plan so as to ensure that two CDVs per zone, per shift are available to assist the teams," NDMC's notice issued on Tuesday read.
Upadhyay said officials will also ensure that only licensed and prescribed numbers of carts are set up in each vending zone.
"They will also educate people not to jump in the water bodies on the Kartavya Path. They will also ensure effective parking management. The enforcement officials will ensure that the place is not littered with garbage and other rules are followed," Upadhyay said.
Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Kartavya Path -- a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.
According to the government, the refurbished road symbolises a shift from erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power to Kartavya Path being an example of “public ownership and empowerment”.
