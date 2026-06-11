More govt schools to offer science stream in Delhi soon: Sood

New Delhi Currently, of the total 1,080 government schools operating from 766 buildings, only 442 offer the science stream in Class 11, an education department official said. (Representative photo)

The Delhi government is planning to increase the number of government schools offering science stream options, prioritising schools where demand is high, Delhi education minister Ashish Sood told HT on Wednesday, in a push to promote STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education in the Capital.

The move comes after Sood, last month, held an 11-day district outreach programme to engage with school heads and education officials to ascertain on-ground challenges and get feedback in related matters. Among the issues raised was the limited availability of the science stream after Class 10.

Currently, of the total 1,080 government schools operating from 766 buildings, only 442 offer the science stream in Class 11, an education department official said.

“The concerns raised by them are valid, particularly in the context of promoting STEM education. Further access to the science stream is important because students unable to pursue it at the school level due to limited availability may be compelled to choose other streams, denying them opportunities in higher education in engineering, medicine, and other science-based careers,” Sood said.

Sood further said that introducing the science stream would require additional infrastructure, including dedicated laboratory space, which may not be feasible in all schools immediately. He said that demand for the science stream also varies across localities and schools; so, its expansion would be determined by demand and infrastructure capacity.

Officials said that all groupings will be given equal importance and they will assess the number of teachers once they decide the schools where the stream will be introduced.

“It may not be practical to introduce the stream in every school, especially where student demand is low. Demand will be a key consideration in determining where the science stream should be introduced, ensuring that resources are deployed effectively while maximising student access and opportunity,” the education minister said.

All Delhi government schools are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which prescribes specific requirements for physical infrastructure, including dedicated facilities for science laboratories.

“Science Laboratory - (Composite for Secondary or/and separate Physics, Chemistry and Biology for Senior Secondary)- minimum size should be 9 m. x 6 m. each (approximately 600 sq. ft) and should be fully equipped,” CBSE’s affiliation by-laws 2018 state.

Anita Rampal, an educationist and a retired Delhi University professor who has been a part of NCERT’s curriculum committees, said that a STEM push goes beyond simply providing textbooks, as science subjects require a strong emphasis on rigorous practical learning experiences.

“We need more schools to not only offer science, but for all students to learn through hands-on experience, critical inquiry and discovery. Science should not only become a means of ‘cracking’ competitive examinations through memorisation and coaching, but of genuinely encouraging an ethos of curiosity, observation and creative innovation, which require qualified teachers, labs and lab staff, and engaging learning resources,” Rampal said.