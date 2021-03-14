Power discoms in Delhi seek progressive tariff rationalisation

Power discoms in Delhi have proposed to regulator DERC that there should be a cost reflective, progressive tariff rationalisation as their combined standalone revenue gap in 2019-20 is nearing ₹3000 crore.

BRPL, BYPL, and TPDDL have filed their separate petitions for truing-up up to 2019-20 and aggregate revenue requirement (ARR) and tariff for 2021-22, ahead of tariff rationalisation by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) this year.

The Commission has sought comments and suggestions from consumers and other stakeholders on the petitions by March 26.

The Commission may hold a public hearing later on and will issue its tariff order considering views of all stakeholders, a DERC public notice said.

The petitions of three discoms show that their standalone revenue gap for 2019-20 has been computed to be around ₹2968 crore including ₹1565 crore of BRPL, ₹609 crore of BYPL and ₹794 crore of TPDDL.

The accumulated revenue gap of the discoms has reached a whopping over ₹50,000 crore as on March 31, 2020, as per their petitions.

It includes Rs 28,623 crore of BRPL, ₹19,213 crore of BYPL, and Rs 3,810 crore of TPDDL, it showed.

The BSES discoms BSES Rajdhani Power Limited(BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited(BYPL) have proposed DERC to determine a suitable cost reflective tariff so as to recover the projected revenue gap.

The two discoms have also proposed subsidy of the Delhi government to be directly transferred to consumers through DBT, and excluding "dishonest" consumers from the subsidy.

They have also sought tariff for electric vehicle charging stations to be approved equivalent to average cost of supply.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited(TPDDL) has proposed a separate flat rate for high power consumption in domestic category.

It has also proposed "progressive" tariff rationalization in domestic consumer segment as per the Electricity Act and National Tariff Policy.

The discom's other proposals are mandatory online payment for consumers above 10 kW or bill more than ₹20000, and new connection charges above 10 KW.Mandatory e-bill for load above 5 kW.

The TPDDL has also cited non availability of space in regularised and unauthorised colonies for infrastructure, and proposed that Delhi government provide land to it.

It has also proposed to make Aadhar and PAN card mandatory for application of new connection and existing customers.

