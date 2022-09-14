Power subsidy in Delhi to those who opt for it, applications open: CM Kejriwal
Kejriwal said that both online and offline methods will be made available to consumers to opt for power subsidy from Wednesday.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that power subsidy in the national capital will be given to only those who will opt for it. Speaking at a press conference, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener said that many residents were willing to pay their electricity bills in full and wanted an option to give up the power subsidy.
Calling it a correct demand, the chief minister said only those people should get the subsidy who really need it.
“Some people don't want to get free electricity. Now only those people in Delhi will get an electricity subsidy who will apply for it. You can start applying from today,” he said.
Kejriwal added that both online and offline methods will be made available to consumers to opt for power subsidy from Wednesday. He said the consumers in Delhi can give a missed call on 7011311111 to opt for the subsidy.
Those who want to continue receiving availing power subsidy will get a form to apply. They can also give a missed call on 7011311111 and they will receive a form on WhatsApp that they can fill up to apply for subsidy.
Kejriwal said that those applying for subsidy till October 31 will be paid subsidy of the month. Every month people can apply for subsidy, he added.
(With PTI inputs)
-
Himachal elections: Congress screening committee to meet to shortlist candidates
The three-member Congress screening committee, headed by former Union minister Deepa Dasmunsi, will meet in New Delhi soon to shortlist candidates for the Vidhan Sabha elections due in November. It was initially to be held on September 15 but was put off in view of engagements of senior party leaders. This time, 1,347 aspirants applied for the Congress ticket for 68 seats, an average of 19 contenders for each ticket.
-
First direct flight from South India to Australia takes off from Bengaluru today
Australian carrier Qantas is operating its first direct flight from Bengaluru to Sydney on Wednesday. QF68 will take off from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport at about 6.35 pm, marking the first direct flight from the southern Indian state to the Australian city, The Times of India reported. The flight from Bengaluru to Sydney's Kingsford Smith International Airport will be around 11 hours.
-
Talwandi Sabo truck union chief arrested for extortion
Talwandi Sabo Truck Union president Avtar Singh was arrested on Wednesday for charging 'goonda tax' from operators. Also read: Bathinda police get 12-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi The Bathinda police arrested him after a video was widely shared on social media on Tuesday, showing Avtar Singh demanding ₹2,000 from cattle trader-cum-transporter and complainant Sunawar Qureshi. Avtar Singh took over as truck union chief after the Aam Aadmi Party formed the government.
-
Accident victim carried in JCB machine to hospital in Madhya Pradesh | Watch
A video showing an accident victim being transported in a JCB earthmover to a hospital in Madhya Pradesh went viral on Tuesday. Chief medical and health officer Pradeep Mudhiya told ANI that the bike accident victim called 108 for an ambulance. Watch vide hereThe locals then rushed to get to the hospital and they carried the victim in a JCB earthmover.
-
BBMP polls: Karnataka HC to hear petitions on ward delimitation on September 21
The Karnataka High Court has listed a batch of petitions challenging the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) ward delimitation for orders on September 21. The State Election Commission had submitted to the court that it would be releasing the revised electoral list on September 22. The number of wards was increased to 243 from 198. The Supreme Court had said that the High Court could decide on the issue.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics