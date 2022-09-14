Home / Cities / Delhi News / Power subsidy in Delhi to those who opt for it, applications open: CM Kejriwal

Published on Sep 14, 2022

Kejriwal said that both online and offline methods will be made available to consumers to opt for power subsidy from Wednesday.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.(PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that power subsidy in the national capital will be given to only those who will opt for it. Speaking at a press conference, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener said that many residents were willing to pay their electricity bills in full and wanted an option to give up the power subsidy.

Calling it a correct demand, the chief minister said only those people should get the subsidy who really need it.

“Some people don't want to get free electricity. Now only those people in Delhi will get an electricity subsidy who will apply for it. You can start applying from today,” he said.

Kejriwal added that both online and offline methods will be made available to consumers to opt for power subsidy from Wednesday. He said the consumers in Delhi can give a missed call on 7011311111 to opt for the subsidy.

Those who want to continue receiving availing power subsidy will get a form to apply. They can also give a missed call on 7011311111 and they will receive a form on WhatsApp that they can fill up to apply for subsidy.

Kejriwal said that those applying for subsidy till October 31 will be paid subsidy of the month. Every month people can apply for subsidy, he added.

(With PTI inputs)


