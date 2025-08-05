The Delhi government has completed its investigation into the alleged irregularities at the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) and submitted the report to the health and family welfare department, officials aware of the matter said on Monday. Probe on Delhi Medical Council irregularities complete, report given

Delhi health minister Pankaj Singh confirmed to HT that the department had received the report and was reviewing it to determine the next course of action.

The probe was conducted by a five-member committee constituted on July 8, following complaints of misconduct and administrative lapses at DMC -- particularly the controversial extension of retirement age for former registrar Dr Girish Tyagi. The committee was asked to submit its report by July 15.

“The committee has submitted its findings. After a detailed review, the department will take appropriate action,” said a senior health official, asking to remain anonymous.

DMC, a statutory body established in 1998 under the Delhi Medical Council Act, 1997, regulates the practice of medicine in the Capital and ensures ethical standards among registered doctors.

On July 17, lieutenant governor VK Saxena approved the dissolution of DMC, citing serious allegations of irregularities and lapses. The next day, health minister Singh issued formal orders to disband the council and reconstitute a new one within two months.

The committee’s mandate was to examine all complaints received against DMC and investigate the conduct of its executive committee, former registrar Tyagi, and the council’s president and vice-president.

The inquiry panel was led by Dr Digvijay Dutta, medical superintendent of Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital. Other members included orthopedic specialist Dr Vivek Kumar Pathak, joint director (planning and audit) Vijendra Kumar, deputy secretary (administration) Raj Kumar, and accounts officer Harish Chandra — all from the health and family welfare department.

Officials did not share the content of the report but said it is being closely studied. “After reviewing the findings, the department will make its decisions public,” a senior official added.