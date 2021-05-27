Red Fort violence was ‘well-planned conspiracy’: Charge sheet

Swords, rods, pharsi (saintie), wooden legs of a cot and spears – these were some of the “weapons” that police listed in the charge sheet regarding the violence at the Red Fort Complex on Republic Day. Police filed the charge sheet against 16 persons at a city court on May 17, and stated that the violence and storming of the Red Fort was a “well-planned conspiracy.”

Police said in the charge sheet that the accused persons were well equipped to “cause mayhem” and use the Red Fort premises as their new protest site.

Using over 100 video clips shot from drones, hired photographers, social media videos and CCTV cameras, police attached videos of the arrested persons in their charge sheet to show how they were caught on camera carrying the above-mentioned weapons. Police have attached the video grab of the arrested person, showing them carrying the weapons. In some videos, the arrested persons are also seen attacking police personnel with the weapons. As evidence that the arrested persons were at the Red Fort, police have attached report of the cell phone location of each person, which confirmed their location.

Also Read | Deep Sidhu among 16 named in first charge sheet over Red Fort violence

A charge sheet is a legal document submitted to court by the investigating officer, which lists the charges and evidence against those who are charged in the case. It is on the basis of a charge sheet that the court starts trial.

Pro-Khalistan groups’ role suspected

Suspecting the role of pro-Khalistan terror groups based outside India, Delhi Police said in the charge sheet that they are probing a telephone call that one of the arrested persons, Iqbal Singh,45, had received when he was at the Red Fort Complex. Police said Iqbal had received the call from Canada.

Police have accused Iqbal as one of the main persons who instigated the mob at the complex. Iqbal,45, a resident of Ludhiana was arrested on February 10. Police have used a photograph seized from Iqbal’s cell phone, which was allegedly shot outside the Red Fort Complex on December 19, when he was stopped by security personnel from entering the complex. He was there to conduct a recce. Police have said that the violence and the hoisting of flags on Republic Day was a planned conspiracy.

One of the videos of the Republic Day violence at Red Fort attached in the charge sheet shows Iqbal asking the mob to attack security guards and police personnel, who stopped the crowd from entering the ASI protected structure on January 26.

“Hamare pass dande bhi hai….dande tayyar rakh lo,” he has been quoted from the video in the charge sheet

“It was only after the provocation by the accused (Iqbal Singh) that the riotous mob broke open the main entry gate (Lahori Gate) of Red Fort and entered the complex,” reads the charge sheet.

Police have quoted Iqbal Singh’s confession in which he stated that he was told he would get a cash reward from Sikhs For Justice group, a banned pro-Khalistan organisation, if he hoisted the Nishan Sahib flag at the Red Fort.

To be sure, Singh’s “confession” to the police is not considered admissible evidence by the court during trial.

“During police custody remand accused (Iqbal) has also disclosed that during his stay / visit at Canada in the year 2009, accused had worked with a gurdwara in Toronto, which is known / popular for its support to Khalistani Movement in Punjab. Accused is also a die-hard supporter of Khalistan Movement. Even on the date of incident i.e., 26th January 2021, while he was present at Red Fort, he received a call from Canada. Investigation in this regard is continuing to probe his connections with Canadian Khalistani inhabitants in the present case….Furthermore there is one audio conversation on record, where in the daughter of the accused Iqbal Singh is conversing with one of his relative mentioning that they will be getting an amount of ₹50 lakh,” the charge sheet reads.

Police told the court said they are probing this as well.

Suspects still in judicial custody

Of the 16 people named in the charge sheet, at least 13 persons such as Punjab actor turned activist Deep Sidhu and Iqbal Singh have been released on bail. Three persons, identified as a 23-year-old Dutch national of Indian origin, Maninderjit Singh alias Moni, Khempreet Singh and Jabrajang Singh, are still in judicial custody.

At least 394 police personnel and 10 farmers were injured during Republic Day’s tractor rally when protesting farmers deviated from the pre-approved route of the rally; clashed with police personnel when the stopped farmers from entering parts of central and New Delhi. Many protesters also entered Red Fort and hoisted two flags -- a religious one and that of the union.