Remote-controlled machines to aid Delhi’s firefighting efforts
New Delhi: Delhi government has deployed two remote-controlled firefighting vehicles, equipped with a fire hose that can spray water up to 100 metres, to reduce the risks faced by firefighters during dousing operations in the city.
Officials said the two camera-mounted automated firefighting vehicles, which can spray 2,400 litres of water per minute, were bought from Austria at a cost of ₹3.5 crore each, adding that more such machines will be inducted into the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) based on the fire dousing performance of the two.
“Our government has procured remote-controlled firefighting machines. Our brave firemen can now fight fires from a maximum safe distance of up to 100 metres. This will help reduce collateral damage and save precious lives,” tweeted chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The remote-controlled firefighting vehicles will have greater accessibility to places and will be able to douse fires in narrow streets, warehouses, basements, stairs, forests, and enter places like oil and chemical tankers and factories, according to Delhi government officials who claimed Delhi is the first to use such devices in firefighting in the country.
The remote-confrolled firefighting vehicles have high resolution cameras capable of transmitting a clear picture of the fire, smoke and water during dousing operations, said officials.
Home minister Satyendar Jain said that these remote-controlled devices will prove to be major help for firefighters. “After the induction of these robots, there will be a drastic reduction in the risk that the firefighters have to put up with. Apart from this, these robots will also be capable of releasing water at high pressure, at the rate of 2,400 litres per minute. The wireless remote attached to this robot is capable of controlling the spray of water. This means that the robot will be able to douse fire even in places which firefighters cannot possibly access,” said Jain.
The machine is specially designed to withstand heat, can be operated from long distances and can reach inaccessible areas. Officials said firefighters can operate the machines from far, using a remote control panel tied to their waist. It is especially useful in dangerous situations, like a fire in chemical storage facilities, which are dangerous and risky for human intervention.
The trial of the remote controlled machines started from March 15 this year and these robots have been operational since then.
They were also used in Mundka, where a fire killed 27 people in a commercial building last week, and in Bawana, where at least one person died on Thursday.
DFS chief Atul Garg said that each of these machines is equipped with water pipes and is controlled using a wireless remote. “The robot, upon reaching the fire site, can then extract the smoke caused by the fire in the building through its ventilation system. These robots make use of high water pressure to douse the fire, spraying 2,400 liters of water in a minute. The water spray converts it into small droplets and scatters it up to an area of 100 metres,” said Garg.
“There is an increase in cases of large scale fire incidents every year, during the scorching summer days due to which it was decided to induct two such advanced robots in Delhi’s fire service to better equip the firefighters in tackling various challenging fire related incidents with relative ease. The robots were bought from an Austrian company. A few months ago the fire incident that happened in the PVC market of Tikri Kalan was controlled with the help of these robots,” Jain said.
Underground tanks used to store hooch discovered in SGNP
Mumbai: The forest department on Friday uncovered at least four large underground tanks that were being used to store illicit liquor amid various encroachments from inside the boundary of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), a protected area. The forest department had previously run into conflicts with encroachers in the region. A few days before that, a forest guard had also been beaten up in the nearby Filterpada settlement.
Shivraj Puri, the prime accused in ₹400-crore major fraud no more
Gurugram: Shiv Raj Puri, the 46-year-old alleged mastermind behind the ₹400 crore Citibank fraud of 2010, died on Thursday morning undergoing tuberculosis (TB) treatment in Delhi. Puri was lodged in Bhondsi jail from November 15, 2020, for other cases of fraud. Puri worked as relationship manager at Citibank, in DLF Phase 2. In his early 30s, Puri started siphoning money, the frequency of which increased after 2009. People fell prey and started investing.
Delhi govt hikes DA for daily wage workers by ₹500 a month
Providing relief to the economically weaker sections currently reeling under high inflation, the Delhi government on Friday raised the dearness allowance (DA) for daily wave workers which will effectively increase the minimum wage in the national capital by ₹500 per month. The wages for semi-skilled labourers have been increased from ₹17,693 to ₹18,187 a month, and that of skilled labourers from ₹19,473 to ₹20,019 a month.
Maharashtra reports over 300 Covid-19 cases for third day in a row
Mumbai: The state's caseload continues to rise with the addition of 311 Covid-19 infections on Friday. This is the third consecutive day when the state has reported more than 300 cases which pushed the overall tally to 7,879,843. The active caseload in the state is steadily surging and presently stands at 1,761 after 270 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. A marginal spurt in daily cases started in the state last month.
Ludhiana MC to approve projects keeping available funds in mind: Mayor Balkar Sandhu
The municipal corporation during a meeting with finance and contracts committee (F&CC) of MC, at mayor Balkar Sandhu's camp office near Rose Garden on Friday evening, has decided to approve projects keeping available funds in mind. Over 300 resolutions regarding the development works were tabled during the meeting. Mayor directed MC additional commissioners Aaditya Dachawal and Rishipal Singh to prioritise the development works and make a list of the same before the next F&CC meet.
